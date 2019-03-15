Netflix’s ‘Triple Frontier’ Ending Explained

Netflix launched its next major movie on Wednesday, in the form of action-thriller Triple Frontier, from director J.C. Chandor. Starring an A-list roster of Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Pedro Pascal, and Garrett Hedlund, the new film is sure to attract plenty of attention over the next week or so.

With that in mind, a lot of folks will likely hop on social media to offer their thoughts on the film’s unexpected ending. Triple Frontier definitely doesn’t finish where you think it will, and it might leave you with quite a few questions when it’s all said and done. Not to worry though, if you’re left wondering by Triple Frontier‘s conclusion, we’ve got your back. Let’s break down that ending, shall we?

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Netflix‘s Triple Frontier! Continue reading at your own risk…

While Triple Frontier starts out as a massive heist, with the five former soldiers stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from a South American drug kingpin, it doesn’t exactly end that way. Over the course of the movie, it gets harder and harder for Pope and his crew to get the money out of the country, and eventually becomes more about survival than the money. After a couple of setbacks, including a crashed helicopter and a dead mule, the group starts to manually haul the massive bags of cash over a mountain range, using a system of ropes and pulleys. It seems like safety and freedom is just around the corner when the film takes its darkest turn.

The crew, specifically Ben Affleck’s character Redfly, killed a few men in a village after their helicopter crashed. A few young men from that village followed them through the mountains and engaged in a shootout. The soldiers think there is just one sniper after them, and once they kill him, they think the trouble is over. That’s when a second shooter pops over a ridge and shoots Redfly in the head.

Redfly’s surprising death is what finally convinces Pope that they need to drop most of the money, keeping only what they can carry in their backpacks and head for the coast to make their escape. This decision causes them to drop all of the money into a massive crevice that will soon be covered in snow, so that it likely won’t be found again. The crew survives one last chase and makes their escape on a boat, along with Redfly’s body.

Instead of keeping their cuts of the money, all four men decide to turn it over to a family trust for Redfly’s ex-wife and children. Since he died trying to make a better life for his family, they are the ones who will get everything that made it back in the backpacks. After the papers establishing the trust are signed, three of the four men are preparing to head back to the states, with only Pope remaining south of the border (where he was already working before the movie began).

This is the moment provides the biggest tease in the entire film. Before Ironhead says goodbye to Pope, he hands him a paper with a few numbers scribbled on it. Pope smiles as the two embrace and then head their separate ways. If you blinked you might have missed it, but on that paper was a set of coordinates, the coordinates to the exact spot where they left the money. So perhaps, for Pope at least, the mission isn’t quite over after all.

What did you think of Triple Frontier? Let us know in the comments!

