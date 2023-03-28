Trolls Band Together Trailer Released

Trolls Band Together has a brand new trailer from Dreamworks and fans are excited. Universal Pictures actually released the clip on YouTube, and there's a lot of fun for longtime viewers in the new movie. This fall, fans can look forward to Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake get in the booth for some fun songs again. Of course, the Trolls franchise has become one-stop shopping for celebrity cameos as well. Check out all the wildness down below!

Dreamworks described: "After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don't Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since."

"But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity."

What's New In Trolls Band Together?

Dreamworks is excited for fans to meet new members of the ensemble: "Featuring Trolls' signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello (Cinderella) as Viva; Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant) as Crimp; and 12-time Emmy winning drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine."

Cast members back in the fold includes Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Zooey Deschanel as Bridget; Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle, the Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt as Satin and Chenille, Grammy winner Anderson .Paak as Prince D, comedian Ron Funches as Cooper, SAG nominee Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond and Emmy winning Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond.

Trolls Band Together teams returning director Walt Dohrn and producer Gina Shay. The movie is co-directed by Tim Heitz (head of story, Trolls World Tour). DreamWorks Animation's Trolls films—2016's Trolls and 2020's Trolls World Tour— are huge earners for the company and have received awards love, including an Oscar® nomination for Best Original Song and legions of young fans from all over.

Do you love the new trailer? Let us know down in the comments!