DC Fan Art Transforms Keanu Reeves Into Deathstroke for The Batman Universe

Keanu Reeves may be busy with the John Wick franchise, but the actor is expected to return to the DC Universe with a sequel to Constantine. If the Constantine sequel doesn't end up happening, Reeves has already revealed that he wants to play Marvel's Wolverine. But one fan thinks the John Wick: Chapter 4 star should play this DC villain instead. An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Youssef_Defenshi created a design that shows how Reeves could look as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke. In the fan art, we see the John Wick: Chapter 4 star get Deathstroke's classic look equipped with an eye patch. While we don't know when or where Deathstroke will pop up in live-action next, Reeves is surely an inspired choice.

James Gunn and Peter Safran Talk The Batman Universe

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," Gunn explained. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."

"But of course, everything's going to be balanced," Gunn concluded. "So The Brave and the Bold is not going to be coming out in the same six-month period as Batman."

When Will The Batman– Part II Be Released?

The Batman– Part II was officially announced when Gunn and Safran revealed their DC Universe slate along with the films release date. Reeves previously discussed his future plans for the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman– Part II will hit theaters in October 3, 2025!

