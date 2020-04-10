TrollsTopia: Check Out This Exclusive Cliip From Hulu's Trolls World Tour Spinoff

Hulu has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a scene from TrollsTopia, the new series from Hulu that picks up where this season's hit Trolls World Tour left off. You can see it above. The animated series won't be the high-end CG that the movies are, but rather will be traditional 2D animation in the same style as Trolls: The Beat Goes On, the Netflix series that premiered shortly after the release of the first Trolls movie. It's an interesting switch from the more traditional path of 2D animation that gets ported over to richly textured CG for the movies.

The biggest difference between Trolls: The Beat Goes On and TrollsTopia is that, since the latter follows World Tour, it will include the various tribes of musical trolls from that film. The plot of the movie centered on various different camps of trolls, each representing different genres of music.

Trolls World Tour was one of the first movies to head to streaming on an expedited schedule after the pandemic caused Americans to go into lockdown mode. As a result, it was a huge hit on VOD platforms, topping rental and purchase charts for weeks.

You can read the show's official synopsis below.

Trolls: TrollsTopia! is the next chapter in the Trolls’ hair-raising adventures.

During the Trolls sequel, Trolls: World Tour, everything gets turned on its hair when Poppy learns there are five other musically themed Trolls tribes scattered throughout the forest. Now, armed with her endless positivity she decides to bring delegates from the Country Western, Classical, Funk, Techno, and Hard Rock tribes to live together in her village, to form a new Trolls city and promote friendship and harmony in a grand experiment she calls… TrollsTopia!

The delegates from the other villages won’t be the kings or queens we met in Trolls World Tour – those characters will remain in their respective villages and continue to function as the leaders of their tribes. Instead, we’re going to meet new, original characters that represent the fun features of their home tribes.

All episodes of TrollsTopia premiere November 19. If you don't have a Hulu subscription, you can try it out here.

