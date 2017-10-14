Jared Leto Gives Update On Possible ‘Tron’ Reboot

A third Tron film might not officially be in the cards yet, but Jared Leto is willing to make it happen.

In a recent interview with Collider, Leto was asked about the upcoming project, which he was first tied to back in March. The actor revealed that the project is definitely a priority for him – albeit one that’s still in early stages of development.

“It’s something that we’re in discussions about and very much looking forward to bringing to reality.” Leto explained. “It’s very early days though.”

For Leto, presenting a new side to the Tron universe is on his bucket list – similar to his appearance in Blade Runner 2049.

“[Tron] was a huge movie for me as well and I do think there’s so much potential in that world, there so much left to be said.” Leto explained. “I’m absolutely game to try to help in any way that I can bring that to life.”

After the 1982 original, as well as 2010’s Tron: Legacy, the topic of a third Tron film has been bounced around quite a bit. A sequel called Tron: Ascension was in the works back in 2015, with Garret Hedlund and Olivia Wilde set to reprise their Legacy roles. The project was initially set to film in the fall of 2015, but was later cancelled. Since then, a potential third film has been tossed around quite a bit, with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn having to deny his involvement.

Fans will just have to stay tuned to see what becomes of Tron 3 – and if Leto ends up being involved.