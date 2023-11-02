True Detective Creator Writing, Directing New Blumhouse Horror Movie

Blumhouse has had a recent string of surprises, with films like M3GAN and Five Nights at Freddy's continuing to evolve the horror movie space. As it turns out, that catelogue of films could soon involve an original entry from True Detective creator Nico Pizzolatto. During a panel at the Austin Film Festival (via /Film), Pizzolatto mentioned that he has begun work on a horror movie for Blumhouse. The film doesn't have a title or any official details, outside of Pizzolatto describing it as "an occult detective story."

"Blumhouse contracted me to write and direct a horror movie, which I gave them the script for last week. It's kind of an occult detective story. But I just took a meeting with them once and we just kind of shot the s*** and we had some common friends and we were wrapping up and Couper [Samuelson], the VP of Blumhouse, said, 'Look, if you ever have an idea for a horror movie ...' And I go, 'Actually, I have one idea for a horror movie and I've had it for 10 years,' and I told it to him and he's like, 'Let's go make this.' I've got to see what they think of the script, but hopefully we'll be doing that."

What Are Nico Pizzolatto's Upcoming Projects?

This is the latest project Pizzolatto has in the works, as it was confirmed earlier this year that he will be writing and directing the indie drama Easy's Waltz. The cast of the film will include Vince Vaughn, Michelle Monaghan, Al Pacino and Simon Rex. The project is being described as "Swingers meets A Star Is Born" and follows a down-on-his-luck comedian-crooner navigating modern Las Vegas with old-school Vegas personalities. He is also developing a new Western drama series which already has a series commitment from Amazon Studios, and reportedly revolves around a former outlaw who must reckon with a threat from his past in order to keep the life and family he has worked so hard to build.

Pizzolatto also was previously reported to be writing Marvel's Blade reboot, although it is unclear if he is still involved with the latest iteration of the script, which is being written by Logan and Blade Runner 2049's Michael Green.

Will There Be a New Season of True Detective?

To the surprise of some of the franchise's fans, True Detective is set to return in the near future under a new title, True Detective: Night Country. In the series, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. The series stars Jodie Foster as Liz Danvers and Kali Reis as Evangeline Navarro. A fourth season of True Detective has been in the works for quite some time, with Pizzolatto originally planning an idea for Season 4, before HBO shifted gears on the project in 2021.

"I had this idea, and to me, I think it's a really strong idea, and it would be something I've never seen on television before," Pizzolatto previously shared with IndieWire. "But since then, I've had another idea that I've talked about with an actor, and that, to me, would be the most exciting thing we could do with True Detective."

