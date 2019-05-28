True Detective Creator Teases His Season 4 Idea Would Be “Really Great” for Fans

HBO subscribers have focused their attention towards Game of Thrones in recent weeks when it comes to airing their grievances with the directions a beloved series has taken, yet another one of their series that earned backlash in recent years was True Detective. Following the debut of the first season, the follow-up season was one of the most anticipated TV events of the year, though fans failed to connect with that narrative as passionately as the first, leading to negative reactions from audiences. With the third season now behind us, creator Nic Pizzolatto offered an update on how the fourth season would surely excite fans.

“I had this idea, and to me, I think it’s a really strong idea, and it would be something I’ve never seen on television before,” Pizzolatto shared with IndieWire previously. “But since then, I’ve had another idea that I’ve talked about with an actor, and that, to me, would be the most exciting thing we could do with True Detective.”

The first season focused on two detectives investigating a murder case which is connected to a mysterious cult, with the narrative unfolding over the course of 17 years. The second season switched gears slightly and, while still being catalyzed by a murder, explores how the event connects to various members of law enforcement, a criminal, and government corruption. The most recent season fit more in line tonally with the original season, once again seeing the ways one murder affected members of law enforcement over a long stretch of time.

“I think it would be really great for the fans. I just don’t know if we’re going to get to do it,” Pizzolatto shared of his idea. The producer also noted that he’d be interested in exploring the core concept in a new medium, possibly a movie.

One constant in the series is that it has drawn impressive talent, with the first season starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, with subsequent seasons starring Rachel McAdams, Colin Farrell, and Mahershala Ali. One drawback of bringing in such big stars is that the series has only debuted three seasons over the course of five years, making it unclear when a fourth season could come together.

Pizzolatto teased earlier this year that, while HBO has expressed interest in a new season, he might not be as quick to develop a new story.

“Well, I think that the network would be very happy to do one,” the producer shared with Esquire. “I’m a little undecided right now. There’s a couple other projects that I have directly in my headlights and I feel good about this as a trilogy. I do have a pretty serious crazy idea for another season. But I think maybe I’ll let it percolate for a while and focus on these couple other things for now.”

All three seasons are currently available on HBO.

