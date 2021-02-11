True Detective to Move On Without Series Creator for Season 4

✖

True Detective is set to move on without its series creator in Season 4. The hit show will have to make do without Nic Pizzolatto for the upcoming salvo of episodes. HBO is in the early stages of assembling a team for Season 4 according to Deadline. Pizzolattowas instrumental for True Detective having written all three seasons that aired previously. However, he wouldn’t be the first person to have his creation to go on running without him there to see it through. HBO Max’s chief content officer, Casey Bloys, spoke with the publication about finding a road forward without the man who helped bring the world to life. It might not matter a lot that Pizzolatto won’t be attached for Season 4, True Detective is one of the shows that draw large crowds no matter what.

“It’s safe to say we’re working with a couple of writers to find the right tone and take. It’s definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice,” Bloys said. “Quality is what’s going to guide us so if we end up with scripts that we don’t feel are representative or are not at a high enough quality, we’re not going to do something just to do it.”

Last year, Pizzolatto was floating some seeds of his ideas for the next season. He told IndieWire he was thinking of swinging big the next time he got the opportunity.

“I had this idea, and to me, I think it’s a really strong idea, and it would be something I’ve never seen on television before,” Pizzolatto explained. “But since then, I’ve had another idea that I’ve talked about with an actor, and that, to me, would be the most exciting thing we could do with True Detective… I think it would be really great for the fans. I just don’t know if we’re going to get to do it.”

In a story as old as time, the network really would have liked to work with the series creator for another round. But, things just didn’t work out

"Well, I think that the network would be very happy to do one," the producer told Esquire. "I'm a little undecided right now. There's a couple other projects that I have directly in my headlights and I feel good about this as a trilogy. I do have a pretty serious crazy idea for another season. But I think maybe I'll let it percolate for a while and focus on these couple other things for now."

