Tubi Is About To Lose a Remake of a 46-Year-Old Horror Cult Classic

When it comes to remakes, no genre tops horror. For decades now the genre has been updating familiar stories for new big screen remakes, a trend that is continuing into 2026 with the recent release of the Faces of Death modern reimagining. As that movie continues its theatrical run, horror fans are running out of time to stream a remake of a 46-year-old horror cult classic for free on Tubi.

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Nelson McCormick’s Prom Night is about to stop streaming on Tubi. The 2008 slasher, a modern remake of the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis-led 1980 original and the fifth and final installment in the franchise, has appeared on Tubi’s “leaving soon” roundup, which typically indicated an end-of-the-month removal. The movie, a box office hit that grossed over $57 million on a $20 million budget, stars Brittany Snow as Donna Keppel, a high school student targeted by an obsessed former teacher who previously killed her family, just as she is attending her senior prom.

The Prom Night Remake Failed to Live Up to the Legacy of the 1980 Original

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Horror remakes carry a pretty bad reputation, and McCormick’s Prom Night didn’t do much to counter that stance. Essentially a remake in name only, the movie changed pretty much every aspect of the original, including the plot, killer, and theme, utilizing only the title and the high school prom setting. It also traded the 1980 original’s suspenseful, “whodunit” mystery for a generic, PG-13 stalker formula, and in doing so lost the atmosphere and effective suspense that defined the original. The movie was a more straightforward, dull chase-and-kill narrative that didn’t really deliver many scares, and it leaned into tame, formulaic kills that removed the tension and blood expected from the slasher genre.

This all resulted in what was largely viewed as a dark spot in the franchise. The movie only scored an abysmal 9% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes compared to the original’s 45%, the latter movie now typically considered better than its critical consensus. In terms of audience rating, the movie only scored a 38%. Although the film doesn’t really compare to the original, when looking at it through a glossy, early-2000s, teen-drama-style thriller lens, it’s pretty watchable. It’s also a pretty good option for younger horror fans, offering a tame slasher experience focusing on suspense over gore and set within familiar teen drama.

Where to Stream the Prom Night Remake After It Leaves Tubi?

Horror fans will want to make sure to fit in a final watch of Prom Night while they still can. The 2008 remake is currently only available to stream on Tubi, and since most streamers haven’t yet released their May 2026 newsletters, it’s unclear if the movie will simply move to a rival platform following its Tubi departure. If that doesn’t happen, the only way to watch Prom Night online will be either renting or purchasing it. As for the 1980 original, that film can be streamed on Peacock, Prime Video, Tubi, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, and Plex.

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