Tubi Is About To Lose One of the Best Anthology Horror Franchises Ever

The bite-size offerings of anthology horror make it some of the most versatile and easy-to-consume in the genre, but one of the best is about to leave Tubi. The free streamer has been growing its horror collection all March long, delivering scares with the arrival of films like The Amityville Horror and Jennifer’s Body. At the same time, the streamer has left viewers with only a handful of days to stream one of the best anthology horror franchises ever.

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The digital campfire story format of the V/H/S franchise has allowed viewers to experience a buffet of fears across a total of 10 movies, but fans are running out of time to easily stream a few of those. The franchise-launching 2012 movie V/H/S, as well as its first two sequels, V/H/S/2 and V/H/S/: Viral, have all wound up on Tubi’s “leaving soon” list. The horror anthology movies, which offer iconic segments like “Amateur Night,” “Safe Haven,” and “Parallel Monsters,” don’t have an exact departure date, but will most likely stop streaming at the end of March. The franchise is series focusing on cursed videotapes that display disturbing, supernatural, or violent footage.

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While The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity were that revolutionized the genre, good found footage movies had been lacking until V/H/S came around in 2012. The movie was an incredibly effective horror experience. V/H/S utilized the found-footage realism to make the stories feel like authentic, disturbing, and raw recordings rather than staged Hollywood movies, and the grungy, low-quality video style, which modern digital found footage movies sometimes lack, only added to the intense and terrifying atmosphere. The movie also excelled at its anthology format, presenting six standout segments that never faltered on the scare or quality level.

That single divisive movie (it only scored a 56% critic score and 41% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes) went on to launch a 10-film franchise that revitalized the found footage genre. V/H/S shifted the genre from slow-burn, supernatural hauntings to a fast-paced, visceral, anthology-style approach. After the original V/H/S became a cultural touchstone, each of its sequels has continued to be a turning point in the found footage genre that have consistently delivered extremely unsettling, gore-filled segments that has made the franchise a favorite for horror fans. Those segments, some of which are now considered modern horror classics, explore all corners of horror, from the supernatural to creature features, cults, and more, meaning the V/H/S franchise has a little something for everyone.

Where to Stream the V/H/S Movies After They Leave Tubi?

The V/H/S movies thankfully won’t be impossible to stream following their Tubi removal. The first three movies are available to stream on Philo, while the 2012 original can also be streamed on Xumo Play and Hulu. V/H/S: Viral, meanwhile, can also be streamed on Xumo Play, Plex, and Fandango at Home.

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