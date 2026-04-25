Tubi Is About To Lose One of the Most Iconic Classic Nickelodeon Movies

Tubi has officially entered its cartoon era. Beginning in March, the streamer expanded its animation library with hundreds of classic titles from the Cartoon Network catalog, but it’s not all good news for fans. As the free streamer looks to add even more Cartoon Network titles in May, Tubi is getting ready to lose an iconic ‘90s Nickelodeon movie that only just joined the platform in April.

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Time is running out to stream The Rugrats Movie on Tubi. Released in 1998 as the first animated film produced by Nickelodeon Movies based on a Nicktoon, the movie successfully brought the iconic ‘90s show about the misadventures of youngsters Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, and twins Phil and Lil DeVille to the big screen. The movie earned $140 million worldwide and became the first non-Disney animated film to gross over $100 million at the domestic box office, marking a massive success for Nickelodeon. After joining Tubi on April 1st, The Rugrats Movie has unfortunately already appeared on Tubi’s “leaving soon” list, though an exact departure date for the movie hasn’t been listed.

The Rugrats Movie Is a High-Stakes Adventure for the Iconic Nickelodeon Babies

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The Rugrats Movie was a success for more reasons than its box office haul. The film successfully brought the beloved Rugrats babies to the big screen for a fun high-stakes adventure that became a staple of classic Nickelodeon. The movie takes place between the fifth and sixth seasons of the show and centers on Tommy Pickles, who struggles with the arrival of his selfish new baby brother, Dil. In an effort to return his baby brother to the hospital, Tommy and his fellow babies take the Reptar Wagon on a wild ride and get lost in the deep woods, encountering circus monkeys and a wolf while trying to find their way home.

The Rugrats Movie is packed with high-stakes adventure and action as the babies venture far past the safety of their typical playpen adventures, and the floor-level, toddler perspective transforms mundane objects into massive threats. Although the film verges on a slightly darker, more adventurous tone compared to the iconic TV show, it maintains the show’s unique, marble-mouthed dialogue and toddler-centric humor and weaves in plenty of heart as Tommy adjusts to being a big brother and learns to love Dil despite his initial jealousy. The movie is also filled with nostalgic pop culture references, including nods to Bambi, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and The Fugitive and celebrity cameos from the likes of David Spade, Whoopi Goldberg, and Busta Rhymes.

Where to Stream The Rugrats Movie After It Leaves Tubi?

The Rugrats Movie is getting ready to leave Tubi’s free streaming platform, but those looking for a blast from the past won’t be entirely out of luck. The movie is also available to stream on Paramount+ alongside its sequels, Rugrats in Paris: The Movie and Rugrats Go Wild, which was a crossover with The Wild Thornberrys, as well as all nine seasons of the show and the All Grown Up! sequel show.

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