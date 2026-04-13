More Lost Cartoon Network Classics Are Returning With New Release This Spring

It looks like more lost Cartoon Network classics are set to make their returns to streaming with a cool new release later this Spring according to a new listing spotted. It’s been a whirlwind of a time to be a Cartoon Network fan. The network might currently be working on new spinoffs, sequels or revivals for some of their most beloved projects, but some of their others just have not been as lucky. Some of the lesser loved series have been wiped away from streaming services, and have been pretty much unavailable.

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That’s all starting to change as Tubi announced earlier this year that they have licensed a massive library of classic cartoons from the Warner Bros. Animation catalog, and began releasing many of the shows to their streaming platform earlier this March. It seems like the next major update is coming to Tubi this May (as spotted by @JasonSt77097165 on X) with a few more lost Cartoon Network classic shows hitting the streaming service on May 1st.

More Cartoon Network Classics Coming to Tubi in May 2026

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

According to the listings spotted with Tubi, Cow and Chicken, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, and Evil Con Carne will be coming to the free streaming service on May 1st in the United States. Each of these additions is a big deal as following their removal from the HBO Max platform a few years ago, they have not been available to watch outside of digital store purchases. These also continue to fill in the 1990s-2000s era of Cartoon Network that continues to be fondly remembered by fans all these years later.

Cow and Chicken, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, and Evil Con Carne will be joining the already available Cartoon Network classics (on top of all of the other classic shows from Warner Bros. Animation’s vast library) streaming with Tubi. The current list of available shows from this deal breaks down as such:

Animaniacs

Teen Titans

The Batman

Pinky and the Brain

Justice League

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Taz-Mania

The Mask

Yogi’s Gang

The Powerpuff Girls

Ben 10 (2005)

Dexter’s Laboratory

Ed, Edd ‘n Eddy

Courage The Cowardly Dog

Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends

Codename: Kids Next Door

Which Cartoon Network Show Should You Watch on Tubi First?

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Out of these new additions, the one Cartoon Network classic you should check out first is likely Cow and Chicken. It might not have aged as gracefully as some of the other classic shows (and that’s part of the reason why it’s gone missing after all this time), but there’s something about it that taps into the rebellious spirit of the channel at the time. It was a show unlike you would get elsewhere, and felt like something you shouldn’t be watching.

But the beauty of Cow and Chicken was that it didn’t go as far as other gross out humor shows like Ren & Stimpy. It was silly and full of butts, and felt raunchy adjacent, but never quite went into completely wild territory. This free streaming drop with Tubi this May is ultimately going to be the perfect opportunity to check it out.

HT – @JasonSt77097165 on X