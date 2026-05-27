Tubi Reveals June 2026 Line-Up Of 192 New Movies & TV Series

Break out the sunscreen and fire up the grill because summer is upon us. We are just a few days away from the month of June and that means warmer weather, vacation, and the start of blockbuster season. But just because people are hitting the beach and the movie theaters doesn’t mean it’s for everyone. For those who prefer to stay at home and enjoy the air conditioning rather than the summer heat (or just don’t want to deal with movie theater crowds,) June kicks off a solid summer of streaming options as well—particularly when it comes to free streaming. Tubi just unveiled their list of additions for the month ahead and it’s going to be a massive one with nearly 200 movies and television shows for people to watch free of charge in the month and make no mistake: there’s some good stuff coming.
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If for some reason you’re not into movies and television, we’ll get what is probably the most exciting thing for you out of the way first as Tubi is offering up a 2026 FIFA World Cup Fox Hub for the month as well as Destination World Cup 2026. There’s also a weekly series, The Other Football, that follows Rob Gronkowski and Jameis Winston as they learn all about “the other football” (soccer, if you’re American.) Beyond that, however, is a wealth of movies and television. On the television side of thing, Heroes finally returns to streaming, giving audiences a chance to watch not only the complete season but what might be the best first season of television ever. There are also a ton of movies—we’re especially excited for Independence Day because nothing quite says summer like an alien invasion action sci-fi. Want to see everything coming to Tubi in June? Read on for the full list. Please note that everything arrives on the streamer on June 1st unless otherwise noted and also this might not be a complete list; sometimes, the streamer surprises us with treats throughout the month.
CREATOR SPOTLIGHT
Blood On The Clocktower – 6/17
Substitute Teacher (Exclusive) – 6/25
The Adventures Of Slim & Thicc – 6/9
The Breaking Point – 6/5
Toon World Express (Exclusive) – 6/3
Who Did It? (2 Exclusive Seasons) – 6/10
You & Meme – 6/18
SERIES SPOTLIGHT
Breakout Kings
Designing Women – 6/15
FBoy Island Season 3 – 6/29
Heroes
Lovers and Liars – 6/29
The New Woody Woodpecker Show
Party of Five (1994) – 6/15
Stumptown
The Swarm – 6/29
ACTION
The 13th Warrior
Bad Boys (1995)
Bad Boys II
Big Trouble In Little China
Brick Mansions
Bumblebee
Congo
Deep Impact
The Equalizer
The Equalizer 2
Fast & Furious 6
Independence Day – 6/15
Independence Day: Resurgence – 6/15
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Patriot
S.W.A.T. (2003)
Speed
The Tomorrow War
The Tuxedo
Underworld (2003)
Wrath Of The Titans
ART HOUSE
Aftersun
All Of Us Strangers
C’mon C’mon
First Reformed
How To Talk To Girls At Parties
I Saw The TV Glow
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer
Lean On Pete
Menashe
Minari
Sasquatch Sunset – 6/2
Swiss Army Man
Waves
BLACK CINEMA
Above The Rim
Akeelah And The Bee
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Black Knight
Boomerang
Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Get On The Bus
Get Rich Or Die Tryin’
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Imagine That
Little
Morris From America
School Daze
Set It Off
She Hate Me
Sparkle
Straight Outta Compton
The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
What’s Love Got To Do With It
You Got Served
COMEDY
27 Dresses
50/50
But I’m A Cheerleader
Captain Fantastic – 6/2
Captain Ron
Delivery Man
Dicks: The Musical
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
The Disaster Artist
Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard
Happy Gilmore
Marci X
Not Another Teen Movie
Obvious Child
Pride (2014)
Rat Race (2001)
She’s The Man
Spaceballs
The Stepford Wives
Team America: World Police
To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything
Turner & Hooch
Uncle Buck
Vampires Suck
What Just Happened
DRAMA
Ben-Hur (2016)
Cadillac Records
Close (2022)
Father Stu
Fences
Get On The Bus
Get On Up
Locke
Love & Mercy
Notorious (2009)
One Life (2023) – 6/2
Pawn Sacrifice – 6/2
Philadelphia
Pleasantville
Ray
Riley (2023) – 6/5
Stand By Me
Step Up All In
The Whale
FANTASY
Gods Of Egypt
Percy Jackson & The Olympians – 6/15
Percy Jackson: Sea Of Monsters – 6/15
Stardust
HORROR
Brightburn
The Cave
Dark Harvest
Dark Water
Escape Room (2019)
The Last House Of The Left (2009)
Infinity Pool – 6/13
Men (2022)
Overlord
Stephen King’s Thinner
Tales From The Darkside: The Movie
KIDS & FAMILY
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Annie (2014)
Aquamarine
Baby’s Day Out
The Boss Baby
The Emoji Movie
Holes
Like Mike
The One And Only Ivan
The Peanuts Movie
Planet 51
Popeye (1980)
Secondhand Lions
Space Jam
SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water
We Bought A Zoo
Zathura: A Space Adventure
ROMANCE
500 Days Of Summer
Challengers
Cry Baby
The Fault In Our Stars
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
SCI-FI
The 5th Wave
After Yang
Alien Vs. Predator
Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem
I.S.S. – 6/2
Men In Black: International
Passengers (2016)
Star Trek Generations
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek Nemesis
Total Recall (2012)
Virtuosity
THRILLER
13th Summer – 6/12
Amber Alert – 6/26
Blink Twice
Ca$h – 6/8
The Call (2013)
Changing Lanes
The Conversation
Disturbia
Fear
Horizon Line
Hostage (2005)
In The Cut
Lakeview Terrace
Midas
Nightshift – 6/5 A museum guard’s night takes a deadly turn when criminals force her to aid a diamond heist in exchange for her husband’s life.
Out Of The Furnace
Seven
Silver Star
The Sum Of All Fears
Suspect Zero
Uncut Gems
WESTERN
Appaloosa
The Magnificent Seven (2016) – 6/6
Open Range
Thunderheart
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