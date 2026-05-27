Tubi Reveals June 2026 Line-Up Of 192 New Movies & TV Series

Break out the sunscreen and fire up the grill because summer is upon us. We are just a few days away from the month of June and that means warmer weather, vacation, and the start of blockbuster season. But just because people are hitting the beach and the movie theaters doesn’t mean it’s for everyone. For those who prefer to stay at home and enjoy the air conditioning rather than the summer heat (or just don’t want to deal with movie theater crowds,) June kicks off a solid summer of streaming options as well—particularly when it comes to free streaming. Tubi just unveiled their list of additions for the month ahead and it’s going to be a massive one with nearly 200 movies and television shows for people to watch free of charge in the month and make no mistake: there’s some good stuff coming.

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If for some reason you’re not into movies and television, we’ll get what is probably the most exciting thing for you out of the way first as Tubi is offering up a 2026 FIFA World Cup Fox Hub for the month as well as Destination World Cup 2026. There’s also a weekly series, The Other Football, that follows Rob Gronkowski and Jameis Winston as they learn all about “the other football” (soccer, if you’re American.) Beyond that, however, is a wealth of movies and television. On the television side of thing, Heroes finally returns to streaming, giving audiences a chance to watch not only the complete season but what might be the best first season of television ever. There are also a ton of movies—we’re especially excited for Independence Day because nothing quite says summer like an alien invasion action sci-fi. Want to see everything coming to Tubi in June? Read on for the full list. Please note that everything arrives on the streamer on June 1st unless otherwise noted and also this might not be a complete list; sometimes, the streamer surprises us with treats throughout the month.

CREATOR SPOTLIGHT

Blood On The Clocktower – 6/17

Substitute Teacher (Exclusive) – 6/25

The Adventures Of Slim & Thicc – 6/9

The Breaking Point – 6/5

Toon World Express (Exclusive) – 6/3

Who Did It? (2 Exclusive Seasons) – 6/10

You & Meme – 6/18

SERIES SPOTLIGHT

Breakout Kings

Designing Women – 6/15

FBoy Island Season 3 – 6/29

Heroes

Lovers and Liars – 6/29

The New Woody Woodpecker Show

Party of Five (1994) – 6/15

Stumptown

The Swarm – 6/29

ACTION

The 13th Warrior

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II

Big Trouble In Little China

Brick Mansions

Bumblebee

Congo

Deep Impact

The Equalizer

The Equalizer 2

Fast & Furious 6

Independence Day – 6/15

Independence Day: Resurgence – 6/15

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Patriot

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Speed

The Tomorrow War

The Tuxedo

Underworld (2003)

Wrath Of The Titans

ART HOUSE

Aftersun

All Of Us Strangers

C’mon C’mon

First Reformed

How To Talk To Girls At Parties

I Saw The TV Glow

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

Lean On Pete

Menashe

Minari

Sasquatch Sunset – 6/2

Swiss Army Man

Waves

BLACK CINEMA

Above The Rim

Akeelah And The Bee

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Black Knight

Boomerang

Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Get On The Bus

Get Rich Or Die Tryin’

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Imagine That

Little

Morris From America

School Daze

Set It Off

She Hate Me

Sparkle

Straight Outta Compton

The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

What’s Love Got To Do With It

You Got Served

COMEDY

27 Dresses

50/50

But I’m A Cheerleader

Captain Fantastic – 6/2

Captain Ron

Delivery Man

Dicks: The Musical

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

The Disaster Artist

Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard

Happy Gilmore

Marci X

Not Another Teen Movie

Obvious Child

Pride (2014)

Rat Race (2001)

She’s The Man

Spaceballs

The Stepford Wives

Team America: World Police

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything

Turner & Hooch

Uncle Buck

Vampires Suck

What Just Happened

DRAMA

Ben-Hur (2016)

Cadillac Records

Close (2022)

Father Stu

Fences

Get On The Bus

Get On Up

Locke

Love & Mercy

Notorious (2009)

One Life (2023) – 6/2

Pawn Sacrifice – 6/2

Philadelphia

Pleasantville

Ray

Riley (2023) – 6/5

Stand By Me

Step Up All In

The Whale

FANTASY

Gods Of Egypt

Percy Jackson & The Olympians – 6/15

Percy Jackson: Sea Of Monsters – 6/15

Stardust

HORROR

Brightburn

The Cave

Dark Harvest

Dark Water

Escape Room (2019)

The Last House Of The Left (2009)

Infinity Pool – 6/13

Men (2022)

Overlord

Stephen King’s Thinner

Tales From The Darkside: The Movie

KIDS & FAMILY

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Annie (2014)

Aquamarine

Baby’s Day Out

The Boss Baby

The Emoji Movie

Holes

Like Mike

The One And Only Ivan

The Peanuts Movie

Planet 51

Popeye (1980)

Secondhand Lions

Space Jam

SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water

We Bought A Zoo

Zathura: A Space Adventure

ROMANCE

500 Days Of Summer

Challengers

Cry Baby

The Fault In Our Stars

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

SCI-FI

The 5th Wave

After Yang

Alien Vs. Predator

Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem

I.S.S. – 6/2

Men In Black: International

Passengers (2016)

Star Trek Generations

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek Nemesis

Total Recall (2012)

Virtuosity

THRILLER

13th Summer – 6/12

Amber Alert – 6/26

Blink Twice

Ca$h – 6/8

The Call (2013)

Changing Lanes

The Conversation

Disturbia

Fear

Horizon Line

Hostage (2005)

In The Cut

Lakeview Terrace

Midas

Nightshift – 6/5 A museum guard’s night takes a deadly turn when criminals force her to aid a diamond heist in exchange for her husband’s life.

Out Of The Furnace

Seven

Silver Star

The Sum Of All Fears

Suspect Zero

Uncut Gems

WESTERN

Appaloosa

The Magnificent Seven (2016) – 6/6

Open Range

Thunderheart

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