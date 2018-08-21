'Twilight' Is Returning to Theaters For 10th Anniversary Celebration

Yes, it really has been 10 years since Stephenie Meyer's girl-meets-vampire novel Twilight became a blockbuster film and cultural phenomenon, but if you're feeling nostalgic or just want to see Bella Swan and Edward Cullen's love story unfold on the big screen once again, you'll soon get your chance.

Fathom Events and Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment are bringing Twilight back to theaters this October for a limited run. The presentation is the first of "Fathom Spotlight" series which will feature contemporary blockbusters, fan-favorite films, and modern classics back on big screen. The special screening of Twilight will feature an introduction by director Catherine Hardwicke as well as an exclusive sneak peek of the new feature "Twilight Tour... 10 Years Later" which itself will be included in the special release of Twilight on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack. Lionsgate is also releasing all five of the Twilight Saga films with new, collectible artwork on Blu-ray Combo Pack on October 23.

Based on Meyer's best-selling novel of the same name, Twilight became one of 2008's biggest box office hits and still stands as one of the highest-grossing female-directed films of all time. Twilight, as well as the four subsequent films that make up the Twilight Saga, also saw its stars Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan) and Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen) propelled to stardom. Twilight won numerous awards at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards, including Best Movie, Best Female Performance, Best Kiss and more.

Of course, if getting to see Twilight on the big screen once again isn't quite enough, you can always live in "Bella's House". The home where Bella Swan lived upon moving to Forks, Washington in the film is officially on the market with the changes made to the house for the purposes of making Twilight left intact by the current owners.

"I've kept the house as it was from the movie. The choices the filmmakers really made the house shine. Production was done, and the film was about to be released. I sat down to watch the television and a trailer for Twilight came on the screen. To see a picture of the very house you're sitting, in followed by an image of the very room you're in, is a sensation that very few will ever know."

Twilight is set to play in more than 450 theaters nationwide Sunday October 21 for two days only.

[ H/T: MTV ]