‘Twilight’ House Goes Up For Sale

Now Twilight fans can own a piece of their favorite franchise’s history by buying Bella Swan’s house.

In the movies and the books they are based on, Swan (played by Kristen Stewart) moves to Forks, Washington to live with her father, who is a police chief in the small town. It’s while she’s living there that she meets Edward Cullen, and while you probably (never say never of course) won’t meet a vampire here, you can own the house itself, which is located in Oregon (via CBS News).

184 6th St. to be exact, and you can buy the two bathroom and four-bedroom home for the list price of $349,900 dollars from Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty. The house’s broker is Andrew Ferranti, and he says that the activity since listing the home has been “tremendous” and that more than a few fans have dropped by to see the home in person. You can find the official listing here.

The current owners of the home really enjoyed the changes made to the house by the production staff from the Twilight films, and they’ve kept it exactly the same.

“I’ve kept the house as it was from the movie. The choices the filmmakers really made the house shine. Production was done and the film was about to be released. I sat down to watch the television and a trailer for Twilight came on the screen. To see a picture of the very house you’re sitting, in followed by an image of the very room you’re in, is a sensation that very few will ever know.”

