Twisters Is Returning to 4DX With Twister

Twisters hit theaters a couple of weeks ago, and the follow-up to the classic 1996 disaster flick had a strong opening at the box office. Moviegoers seemed to enjoy the new film, and it currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a “Certified Fresh” critics score of 76% and an audience score of 92%. ComicBook’s Charlie Ridgely gave the film a 4 out of 5 and called it “a spectacular throwback to the blockbusters we love.” One big surprise about the film’s release has been its success in 4DX theaters. The movie was a hit in the immersive format, and it will soon be returning alongside the original Twister.

“During opening week of Twisters, most 4DX showtimes for the movie quickly sold out at Regal locations offering that premium format” James Lamar, Head of Film at Regal, said in a statement. “Despite the packed summer movie calendar, we found an opportunity to schedule seven more days of Twisters in 4DX and introduce a new way to enjoy the original film.”

The movies are heading to 4DX theaters on August 30th and will be available to watch in the format through September 5th. Tickets for the event are officially on sale. You can view which Regal Cinemas locations are showing the movie in 4DX below:

What Is Twisters About?

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in Twisters.

Twisters follows Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Twisters also stars Brandon Perea (Nope), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), David Corenswet (Superman), Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy).

Twisters is now playing in theaters and will return to 4DX on August 30th.