3 Cancelled Marvel Movies That Would Have Totally Changed the MCU (And Why They Didn’t Happen)

The MCU is massive, and across its 38 movies and various TV shows, one-shots, and specials, a massive interweaving story has been told that encompasses most of Marvel Comics’ biggest superheroes. While not every project is essential viewing if you want to understand the franchise’s overarching story, if any were taken away, it would send ripples throughout the universe.

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The same rings true if any projects were added, which is why the MCU’s cancelled projects are so interesting. Marvel Studios has undoubtedly floated tons of projects internally, most of which probably haven’t entered the public knowledge. However, there are tons of cancelled MCU movies that we know about, and these three would have changed everything.

3) Luke Cage

Luke Cage officially joined the MCU with the release of the eponymous show on Netflix in 2016. Mike Colter’s Hero of Harlem was part of the Defenders universe, and while he still hasn’t appeared in the movies, his recent reappearance in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 means that the MCU may have big plans for him. However, before his Netflix debut, Marvel had different plans for Luke Cage. Around 2010, Marvel Studios had plans to release lower-budget movies focused on lesser-known characters, and a Luke Cage movie was one of them (via Collider). However, none of the projects from this initiative were ever released.

Having a Luke Cage movie this early in the MCU may have changed everything. For one, it would have put him in a much bigger spotlight far earlier, meaning that he may have been interacting with movie characters like Iron Man and Captain America rather than TV characters like Daredevil and Jessica Jones. His role in the Defenders universe would also undoubtedly have to be changed, meaning that another street-level superhero may have appeared alongside the rest of the Netflix crew.

2) Blade

Arguably the most notable solo superhero movie in the MCU that has been cancelled is Blade, and news of its cancellation has just recently broken. An MCU Blade film starring Mahershala Ali was announced all the way back in 2019, and many fans immediately got excited. However, news was quiet in the coming years, and when news did come, it was bad. Delays, director switches, and rewrites were abundant, yet Blade kept appearing in other MCU projects like Eternals and Marvel Zombies. Then, in July 2026, Mahershala Ali announced that he had left Blade, meaning that the film is likely cancelled. The details regarding the behind-the-scenes issues aren’t fully known, but it is a shame that such a simple concept was apparently so hard to pull off.

Ali is a massive name, and a new Blade movie undoubtedly would have had a major impact on the MCU. It may have drawn in new vans, as the vampiric corner of Marvel is something that the franchise hasn’t yet explored, despite the original Blade trilogy having a built-in fanbase. Blade’s voice appearance in the Eternals post-credits scene hints that he was set to have a major role going forward, possibly even forming the Midnight Sons. However, this will most likely not happen, as it would be odd to keep featuring Blade without him ever getting a solo project.

1) Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Avengers: Doomsday is almost here, and with it looking like the biggest Avengers film to date, many audience members can’t wait to see the first part of the culmination of the Multiverse Saga. The debut of Doctor Doom in the MCU is a big deal, especially because he will be played by former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.

However, this wasn’t always the case. Before Doomsday, the precursor to Avengers: Secret Wars was going to be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. This film would have built upon the Kang buildup seen in projects like Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as well as other projects that most likely pivoted away from Kang after the MCU rerouted. The Kang Dynasty was officially announced by Marvel, and only after real-world developments with Jonathan Majors did the MCU reveal that it would be moving away from Kang and instead be releasing Avengers: Doomsday.

The Kang Dynasty probably would have been an entirely different film from Doomsday, with Kang filling the role of the main antagonist. The involvement of returning actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans was never confirmed, and it most likely would have focused on new superheroes introduced throughout Phases 4 and 5. While pivoting to Doomsday was the right decision, it would be interesting to see what The Kang Dynasty could have been, as it would have forever changed Secret Wars and the MCU going forward.