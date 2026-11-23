Marvel fans think they’ve figured out how the studio plans to announce Iman Vellani’s return as Ms. Marvel in Avengers: Doomsday. The actress has spent the last few months co-hosting Marvel’s Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday podcast with Frank Alvarez. While Vellani’s involvement in the movie has yet to be confirmed, the recent announcement that Hailee Steinfeld will return as Kate Bishop has fans taking a closer look at the podcast’s set. Specifically, they’re looking at Vellani’s chair.

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Marvel Studios has managed to turn a piece of furniture into one of the most effective marketing tools in Hollywood. Since the hours-long livestream announcing the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, getting a chair has become a rite of passage for actors joining the movie. When Steinfeld received her chair while promoting Disney’s Hexed, fans realized Vellani had been sitting in a similar director’s chair since the podcast debuted in August. Fans on Reddit are now speculating that Marvel is saving the reveal of what’s on the back of Vellani’s chair for the final episode of the podcast.

Me, conspicuously eyeing the Iman Vellani chair on the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday podcast. https://t.co/tjk5ozutHj pic.twitter.com/63PeuHFBCb — Oh hi🍂🐝 (@MadlySiste) November 23, 2026

Will Ms. Marvel Reunite With Kate Bishop in Avengers: Doomsday?

If Marvel wanted to sneak another casting announcement past fans, Vellani would be the perfect accomplice. The actress is arguably as big a Marvel fan as anyone watching the podcast. Getting to spend a few months talking about the MCU without letting slip that she’s in the next Avengers movie seems like something Vellani would have a lot of fun with. This isn’t the first time someone has potentially let slip that Vellani is in the movie, either. Earlier this year, Andy Serkis told Vellani he was excited to see her in Avengers: Doomsday. Whether Serkis knew something we didn’t or was simply having some fun with the actress remains to be seen.

When we last saw Kamala Khan, she was doing her best Nick Fury impression. The post-credits scene of The Marvels saw Kamala show up at Kate Bishop’s apartment to recruit the young archer. She even mentioned that Ant-Man had a daughter. Three years later, Marvel has confirmed that both Steinfeld and Kathryn Newton will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, but not the actress whose character was responsible for getting the team together in the first place. Adding to the speculation is footage from the ScreenX presentation of an Avengers: Doomsday trailer that appears to place Scott and Cassie Lang inside Kate’s apartment. Could we finally be getting a payoff to the scene that closed out The Marvels?

Vellani’s absence from the original cast announcement was particularly surprising given how much of Kamala’s story has revolved around her love of the Avengers and a piece of alien tech in her gauntlets. We were introduced to the character in an episode of Ms. Marvel that took her to AvengerCon. Getting to see Kamala interact with some of the heroes she grew up idolizing would be one of the joys of bringing her into an Avengers movie. For all the talk of returning X-Men and Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, Avengers: Doomsday also has an opportunity to make good on some of the promises Marvel made during the Multiverse Saga. It would be a shame to finally get the Young Avengers together without Kamala. Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18th.