Missing MCU Hero’s Return in Avengers: Doomsday Might’ve Just Been Confirmed (& It Fits a Kevin Feige Tease)

A missing Marvel Cinematic Universe hero might have just been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, and it fits with a prior Kevin Feige tease. Although the MCU’s heroes have been somewhat divided throughout Phases 4 and 5, Avengers: Doomsday will bring many of them crashing together in the fight against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. This includes characters whose arcs seemed finished after their most recent projects, from Chris Evans’ Captain America to Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. Many MCU characters are confirmed for the upcoming film, even ones missing from recent action, like Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi.

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And it seems another character who has been MIA could make an appearance in the Marvel sequel. In a Cinema Hub post (shared online via X account Iman Vellani Updates), Andy Serkis and Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani touched on upcoming projects. Although the latter didn’t confirm her appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, she didn’t exactly rule it out. When Serkis said, “I’m excited to see you in Doomsday,” she responded, “No, you can’t say that.” When Serkis course-corrected and said, “Well, if there should eve be the chance to see you,” she said simply, “If there is a chance, like Doomsday, yeah,” and then changed the subject back to The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Iman and Andy Serkis joking about her potential return as Ms. Marvel in Avengers Doomsday



"I'm excited to see you in Doomsday" "No, you can't say that!"

🎥: cinemahub insta post pic.twitter.com/j3b7dY69ik — Iman Vellani Updates (@ImanVellaniEn) April 28, 2026

Knowing how closely guarded the MCU strives to be when it comes to spoilers, there’s a good chance Vellani is playing coy for a reason. And it would make sense for Kamala Khan to show up in the upcoming Avengers movie, as it’s been a while since we’ve seen her on-screen. Her last appearance was in The Marvels in 2023, though her father showed up briefly in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. That’s a sign that the MCU is keeping Ms. Marvel and her family around for an eventual comeback. And that comeback happening in Avengers: Doomsday fits with an earlier tease from Kevin Feige.

Iman Vellani’s Avengers: Doomsday Return Fits With a Kevin Feige Tease

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Ms. Marvel’s return to the MCU is a highly anticipated one, narratively, but it also fits with a comment from Kevin Feige about Avengers: Doomsday. After Sir Ian McKellen dropped a potential spoiler about Magneto destroying New Jersey on Jake’s Takes, the Russo brothers told Entertainment Weekly that he “might’ve misspoke.” This could just be spoiler control, but either way, Feige added, “There’s a New Jersey presence!” And considering that Kamala Khan lives in Jersey City, he could very well be talking about her.

The MCU has steadily been laying the foundation for the Young Avengers team in its recent projects, and the franchise could use its newest event movie as a launchpad for the team. We’ll have to wait for more news on that front, but whether she’s rallying the MCU’s net generation of heroes or simply defending her home, it’d be nice to see Vellani’s Ms. Marvel back on-screen. Hopefully, December 2026 gives us the change to.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

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