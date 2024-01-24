Director Charles Stone III on the Heart, Soul, and Cuss Words in The Underdoggs





The Underdoggs hits Prime Video later this week, giving viewers a look into a fresh take on the classic underdog sports story. Starring Snoop Dogg and Tika Sumpter, the movie has been rated R because of the swearing included in the film. The Underdoggs helmer Charles Stone III says that although the film has its fair share of vulgarity, there's a surprising amount of heart given Snopp Dogg coaches a youth football team in the picture.

"Put it this way, Snopp, Kenya Barris, and the other writers had that agenda. I read the script and thought I wanted to be a part of this agenda, so yeah you could say I'm one of the ones guilty," Stone III tells us.

He adds, "It's an interesting kind of conundrum if that's the right word, where the story is and the themes of teamwork and the theme of what does it really mean to win, what can winning look like, is important for kids to take in. But the story was really geared towards adults and us being able to experience that and also be able to experience a man who's very talented but incredibly selfish, and for him to become the person he was meant to become only through the kids he was coaching."

What Is The Underdoggs About?

The Underdoggs is described as follows: Jaycen "Two Js" Jennings (Snoop Dogg) is a washed-up ex-professional football star who has hit rock bottom. When Jaycen is sentenced to community service coaching the Underdoggs, an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown of Long Beach, California, he sees it as an opportunity to rebuild his public image and turn his life around. As Jaycen works to transform the foul-mouthed Underdoggs into top-notch champions, he reconnects with his past, including an old flame and few of his ex-teammates and rediscovers his love of the game.

The film is written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis and is directed by Charles Stone III. In addition to Snoop Dogg, the film stars Tika Sumpter, Andrew Schulz, Mike Epps, and George Lopez. Snoop Dogg serves as a producer along with Kenya Barris, Mychelle Deshamps, Jonathan Glickman, and Constance Schwartz-Morini.

The Underdoggs premieres Friday, January 26th on Prime Video.