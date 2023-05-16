Venom 3 Adds Doctor Strange Star Chiwetel Ejiofor

One Marvel franchise just isn't enough for Chiwetel Ejiofor. The Oscar-nominated actor has been a fixture of the Doctor Strange films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the role of Strange's friend-turned-rival Baron Mordo. He most recently reprised the role in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, playing an alternate-universe version of the character. Now, Ejiofor will be taking his talents to Sony's Marvel Universe, picking up a role in Venom 3.

According to a report from Deadline, Ejiofor has landed a co-starring role in Venom 3 opposite Tom Hardy. At this time, his role is being kept under wraps, as is the plot. There's no telling who he will be playing in the upcoming film, but it likely won't be another version of Baron Mordo. This puts Ejiofor in both ongoing franchises (which have been linked through the multiverse).

Venom 3 Cast

Ejiofor is just the third known member of the Venom 3 cast. Tom Hardy will obviously be reprising his role as Eddie Brock and the titular Symbiote, making it the third time he plays the character for Sony. Ted Lasso star Juno Temple is also set to star in the film but, like Ejiofor, her role is being kept quiet.

In addition to starring in the film, Hardy has also taken on a major role in bringing Venom 3 to life behind the camera. He came up with the film's story alongside writer Kelly Marcel, who will also be acting as director this time around. Hardy and Marcel are both producers for Venom 3, along with Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Matt Tolmach, and Hutch Parker.

Marcel co-wrote and produced the first two Venom films at Sony, making her a logical choice for the director's chair in the third installment. Marcel takes over for Andy Serkis, who helmed Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

"I think there's so much potential in the Venomverse for really interesting journeys before the kind of the inevitable happens... I think Kelly and Tom have been thinking about what is the next stage of the journey anyway," Serkis told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "They would have thought of... They would have had some plans for where they could possibly go after this... You've got to. When you're going into a franchise, you've got to think about the arc, of course. You can't think about them just individually."

Do you have any ideas as to who Chiwetel Ejiofor might be playing in Venom 3? Let us know in the comments!