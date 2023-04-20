Ted Lasso Star Juno Temple Joins Venom 3 in Mystery Role

Venom 3 has found its first new cast member. On Thursday, reports confirmed that Juno Temple is set to co-star in Venom 3. Temple will join franchise star Tom Hardy, who returns as Eddie Brock / Venom and co-wrote the story of the film with director Kelly Marcel. While it is unclear which Marvel character Temple will be portraying, she was reportedly the producers' top choice for the role.

Temple is best known for her Emmy-nominated stint portraying Keeley Jones on Apple TV+'s hit series Ted Lasso, and previously starred in projects like The Offer, Maleficent, and The Other Boleyn Girl. She is also set to star in the upcoming fifth season of FX's Fargo anthology series. Venom 3 will be Temple's latest foray into the comic book space, after she played Jen in The Dark Knight Rises, and Sally in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

What is Venom 3 about?

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies alongside Tom Hardy; Marcel is also writing the script of the third film. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy.

"I think there's so much potential in the Venomverse for really interesting journeys before the kind of the inevitable happens... I think Kelly and Tom have been thinking about what is the next stage of the journey anyway," Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "They would have thought of... They would have had some plans for where they could possibly go after this... You've got to. When you're going into a franchise, you've got to think about the arc, of course. You can't think about them just individually."

"These things [usually] come in threes," Hardy explained in a previous interview with Digital Spy. "If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

(Photo: Jerod Harris/Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, Sony Pictures)

What do you think of Juno Temple joining the cast of Marvel's Venom 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline