Venom: The Last Dance Set Video Shows Eddie Brock Visiting Spider-Man’s Hometown

Venom: The Last Dance‘s latest set photos show off Eddie Brock on the run. Re-shoots are currently happening for the Sony Marvel movie, and Tom Hardy is on the ground, making the magic happen. On social media, accounts, like @Tom_Hardy_Itali have showed the actor in character close to Peter Parker’s home base in New York City. Now, we don’t have any concrete confirmation of Spider-Man appearing in the venom sequel. But, fans have wanted the two to cross paths for a while now. Sony itself has been teasing this interaction for years at this point, so anything that gets fans closer to that reality is probably a good thing.

It would be hard not to point toward Deadpool & Wolverine absolutely smashing the box office. Putting popular characters on-screen together seems to be working right now. Marvel has to be thinking about pairing the beloved Spider-Man villain and the Wall-Crawler at some point during Avengers: Secret Wars, or maybe before that? There’s a lot of backstory to be covered during Venom: The Last Dance and that exploration of the alien’s lore might not allow a lot of time for Spider-Man fisticuffs. But, as always, hope springs eternal among Marvel fans. We’ll have to see if their faith is rewarded this time around.

Tom Hardy Rides Again As Venom

Venom and Spider-Man, finally?

Yes, Venom: The Last Dance brings back Tom Hardy and the cast of characters from all over this Sony marvel universe. In addition to the Eddie Brock actor, Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rhys Ifans, Clark Backo, Stephen Graham, and Peggy Lou are all back in the fold. Kelly Marcel is handling the directors duties for Venom’s swan song. This has been the most surprising Marvel trilogy of the last decade. What does that do to affection for the 90s or Tom Hardy’s excellent rendition of this class of character, audiences are still showing up. Talking to Collider, Marcel had plenty of praise for the leading man.

“Tom and I have had a long collaborative history with each other. We love each other and love working with each other. Both of us are passionate about the Venom franchise,” Marcel explains. “It’s just really a joy for us to be able to get to do this third one together. I can’t really tease you anything about it other than it’s going to be amazing. Tom and I genuinely just have a blast with each other whenever we get to work together. There’s a lot of laughing that happens.”

