The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror 35 Shares First Look at Venom Parody

The Simpsons is bringing “Treehouse of Horror XXXV” to its now in the works Season 36 this Fall, and the first look at the new Halloween special has revealed Homer Simpson taking part in a new Venom parody. The Simpsons Season 36 will be airing with Fox beginning later this September, and the team behind it all took the stage during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend to share a preview of what fans can hope to see from the new season. One of these first looks was revealed to be the next Treehouse of Horror special, which features a new take on Venom.

During the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 panel (as reported by Variety), The Simpsons series creator Matt Groening, showrunner Matt Selman and producers Rob LaZebnik, Jessica Conrad and Tim Bailey promised that Treehouse of Horror XXXV is “the scariest 35th Halloween special ever.” For the first of the segments revealed for the upcoming Halloween special, “Denim,” The Simpsons has shared a first look that teases a bit of how it will be included stop-motion elements. Check it out below:

“Denim” poster for The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXV

Venom Parody in The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXV

Partnering with Stoopid Buddy studios (the studio behind projects such as Robot Chicken), Stoopid Buddy’s Seth Green and Harv Harvatine shared some of the denim puppets they used for the animation in the special and noted that “It was a few months of shooting it. Showrunner Matt Selman further teased the upcoming special with Variety as following a “deep relationship with a simple alien symbiotic pair of jeans. It’s a really funny, silly segment about the jeans are going to be actual actual stop motion denim created by the Stoopid Buddies animators that do the ‘Robot Chicken’ shows.”

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXV is currently scheduled to release sometime around Halloween, and is also teased to feature segments with giant monsters created by political rage threaten to tear the town apart, and a Victorian Mr. Burns being jump-scared on Thanksgiving by the ghosts of his abused workers.

The Simpsons Season 36 is currently slated to kick off with Fox beginning on Sunday, September 8th. If you wanted to catch up with The Simpsons Season 35, you can now find the latest episodes of the animated series now streaming with Hulu, and the first 34 seasons of the series and The Simpsons Movie now streaming with Disney+.

HT – Variety