Deadpool & Wolverine Has Already Surpassed Deadpool & Deapool 2 at Worlwide Box Office

Deadpool & Wolverine is about to close out its second weekend in theaters, and it has already broken multiple box office records. After having one of the top ten biggest opening weekends of all time, the threequel went on to become the highest R-rated earner on a Tuesday or Wednesday. As of yesterday, it also managed to surpass Logan‘s entire lifetime gross at the box office, but that’s not the only movie connected to Deadpool & Wolverine that got beaten so quickly. The film has also already outgrossed both Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s current domestic total is $395.6 million while its worldwide total has reached $824 million. The first Deadpool made $363.1 million domestically and $782.6 worldwide while Deadpool 2 earned $318.5 million domestically and $734.5 million worldwide. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to surpass $1 billion in mere days, which means it is very likely the movie will surpass Joker’s $1 billion to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. Joker took the title from the first Deadpool in 2019.

Will Deadpool & Wolverine Become the Highest-Grossing Movie of 2024?

Deadpool & Wolverine may be crushing it at the box office, but it has a ways to go to become the highest-grossing movie of the year thanks to the success of Inside Out 2.

Inside Out 2 has proven to be a big win for Pixar Animation Studios, passing $1 billion at the box office during its third weekend in theaters. It didn’t take much longer for the sequel to surpass Frozen 2 to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. As of this week, the movie has hit its biggest milestone yet by cracking the all-time top ten-grossing films list.

Deadpool & Wolverine is estimated to cap off at $1.2 billion, which would leave Inside Out 2 the winner. Currently, the animated sequel stands at $1.55 billion.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Stay tuned for more box office updates.