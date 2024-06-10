Venom: The Last Dance Has Found a New Star in Venom Horse

Venom: The Last Dance's trailer gave Marvel fans a new breakout star in "Venom Horse," the result of Eddie Brock's (Tom Hardy) Venom symbiote bonding with a wild horse. The sequence perfectly conveys everything Venom movie fans love about the series: the wild Jekyll-and-Hyde hijinks between Eddie and Venom – as well as having fun with the symbiote's malleable nature.

As you can see below, Venom 3 has, at the very least, hooked a number of people into checking out the film – if only to see Venom Horse in its glory!