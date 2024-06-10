Venom: The Last Dance Has Found a New Star in Venom Horse
The trailer for Venom: The Last Dance has Marvel fans excited about the sequence where the Venom symbiote bonds with a horse for a wild ride.
Venom: The Last Dance's trailer gave Marvel fans a new breakout star in "Venom Horse," the result of Eddie Brock's (Tom Hardy) Venom symbiote bonding with a wild horse. The sequence perfectly conveys everything Venom movie fans love about the series: the wild Jekyll-and-Hyde hijinks between Eddie and Venom – as well as having fun with the symbiote's malleable nature.
As you can see below, Venom 3 has, at the very least, hooked a number of people into checking out the film – if only to see Venom Horse in its glory!
That's the Tweet
venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse venom horse pic.twitter.com/0cQWDaPdnV— James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) June 3, 2024
Venom Horse. 'Nuff said.
GOES SO HARD!!!
VENOM HORSE GOES HARD AF! pic.twitter.com/lRP98qYp8R— Chris Jason 🇵🇸 (@CJasonM_Art) June 4, 2024
I mean... that is a fact.
Hate These Movies - Love The Horse
I think you guys do a little too much to try and meme the Venom movies into being more fun than they are, Hardy’s weirdo shit really only goes so far with two very ugly, largely boring movies BUT Venom Horse is undeniably cool as hell and I’ll be thereJune 4, 2024
Looks mid Venom horse https://t.co/PSoUQa9LAH pic.twitter.com/n2UIwPiwG7— Rhea (@4eyedRaven) June 3, 2024
People are really taking time to say that the Venom movies aren't good – while they also get excited by Venom Horse.
Odd Couple - With A Horse
That Hardy leans into the silliness of it all is why I’ll watch the Venom films. They’re a modern day Odd Couple. And, also, symbiote horse?! 🤣pic.twitter.com/5eCcSJtkBh— Garry McC (@TheGMcConnachie) June 3, 2024
If you didn't think the Brock/Venom dynamic was entertaining enough – wait 'til you see the horse.
Well That Was Unexpected...
Venom horse was definitely unexpected! pic.twitter.com/vmQ3sRwQAK— TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) June 3, 2024
No one – we mean NO ONE – had a "symbiote horse" on their 2024 bingo card.
Next Trilogy Unlocked
Im gonna need the Venom horse to get its own trilogy please. pic.twitter.com/646BjzLjVg— H. Perry Horton (@hperryhorton) June 4, 2024
Sony just found the next Venom Trilogy, and it's all about Venom Horse.
This Redeems It All
Venom horse will have me defending the venom trilogy forever. Sorry yall. https://t.co/Pp1qCCTfwx pic.twitter.com/cSKwxylPXX— HELLORaqi💚 (@raqs_onraqs75) June 3, 2024
For some fans, Venom Horse is enough to redeem the entire Venom Trilogy. Even Let There Be Carnage.
Bronies Called It
HOLY SHIT YOURE RIGHT 😭😭— Jax (@JaxBladeFitness) June 5, 2024
THAT WAS 6 YEARS AGO & NOW VENOM PONY HORSE ACTUALLY IN LIVE ACTION 🤣🤣 I’d laugh if they watched this specific episode of MLP in the movie😂😂 https://t.co/jOm9is2ldH pic.twitter.com/BZT1trR1sx
Apparently, My Little Pony did its own version of Venom Horse (the Pony of Shadows) and the Bronies knew Venom could use such a creature.
SOLD.
I haven't really liked the Venom movies much but "Venom-horse rides off into the desert and flies off of a mountain" is the kind of thing that could get me to see this in theaters, no questions asked, don't even need to see a single other frame from this trailer to be interested. https://t.co/bdOgcV8ypf— Jacob Ethington (@JacobTalks4ever) June 3, 2024
That Venom 3 trailer sold a considerable amount of tickets with that Venom Horse reveal.
Making Comic Book Movies Fun Again
this looks so fucking awesome thank you venom movies if nobody’s got me (comic book movies taking themselves too seriously) i know venom movies got me (have a sick ass cgi venom horse) https://t.co/39SH54IQjW— tului ^-^ @ COMMS OPEN (@geneslovee) June 3, 2024
Venom: The Last Dance is asking comic book movie fans everywhere: Why so serious?
Let's see if that answer comes in box office returns.
Venom: The Last Dance opens in theaters on October 25th.
