Venom: The Last Dance Has Found a New Star in Venom Horse

The trailer for Venom: The Last Dance has Marvel fans excited about the sequence where the Venom symbiote bonds with a horse for a wild ride.

By Kofi Outlaw

Venom: The Last Dance's trailer gave Marvel fans a new breakout star in "Venom Horse," the result of Eddie Brock's (Tom Hardy) Venom symbiote bonding with a wild horse. The sequence perfectly conveys everything Venom movie fans love about the series: the wild Jekyll-and-Hyde hijinks between Eddie and Venom – as well as having fun with the symbiote's malleable nature. 

As you can see below, Venom 3 has, at the very least, hooked a number of people into checking out the film – if only to see Venom Horse in its glory! 

That's the Tweet

Venom Horse. 'Nuff said.

GOES SO HARD!!!

I mean... that is a fact.

Hate These Movies - Love The Horse

People are really taking time to say that the Venom movies aren't good – while they also get excited by Venom Horse.

Odd Couple - With A Horse

If you didn't think the Brock/Venom dynamic was entertaining enough – wait 'til you see the horse.

Well That Was Unexpected...

No one – we mean NO ONE – had a "symbiote horse" on their 2024 bingo card.

Next Trilogy Unlocked

Sony just found the next Venom Trilogy, and it's all about Venom Horse.

This Redeems It All

For some fans, Venom Horse is enough to redeem the entire Venom Trilogy. Even Let There Be Carnage.

Bronies Called It

Apparently, My Little Pony did its own version of Venom Horse (the Pony of Shadows) and the Bronies knew Venom could use such a creature.

SOLD.

That Venom 3 trailer sold a considerable amount of tickets with that Venom Horse reveal.

Making Comic Book Movies Fun Again

Venom: The Last Dance is asking comic book movie fans everywhere: Why so serious?

Let's see if that answer comes in box office returns.

Venom: The Last Dance opens in theaters on October 25th.

