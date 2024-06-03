It takes two to tango — and Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his alien symbiote other half are doing just that in Venom 3.

Sony Pictures on Monday revealed the first Venom: The Last Dance trailer, and it teases the final act for the brain-munching, head-devouring, long-tongued alien anti-hero of Sony's Spider-Man Universe. After Brock bonded with the parasitic symbiote as its human host in 2018's Venom, and then became a full-throated lethal protector in 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the dysfunctional duo are back... and as dysfunctional as ever.

According to the official plot synopsis, "In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance."

Set to David Bowie's "Space Oddity," the trailer shows Eddie/Venom pursued by heavily-armed forces, led by a mysterious military man (played by Doctor Strange's Chiwetel Ejiofor). "We always knew it was impossible that we were alone in the universe," scientist Dr. Payne (Juno Temple) is seen telling Ejiofor's character, "and it's our job to make sure that remains a secret."

Over its three-minute runtime, the trailer includes an ominous warning from San Francisco Detective Patrick Mulligan (Stephen Graham), who absorbed a piece of the inky-black symbiote to become Toxin in Let There Be Carnage. "As long as Venom lives, everyone, everything will end," he says from inside his glass cage. Meanwhile, a fugitive Eddie and Venom travel to Las Vegas; an alien creature that appears to be a symbiote-eating Xenophage wreaks havoc on Earth; and finally, the trailer signals the arrival of an alien invasion: hivemind symbiotes from Venom's home planet, Klyntar.

"We may not make it out of this alive, buddy," Eddie tells his symbiote from inside the wreckage of a crashed helicopter. Says Venom: "Eddie... the time has come."

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. Kelly Marcel, who co-wrote the Venom trilogy, directs from a screenplay she wrote based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. They also serve as producers with Avi Arad (Morbius), Matt Tolmach (The Amazing Spider-Man), Amy Pascal (Spider-Man: No Way Home), and Hutch Parker (Logan). Sony will release the Venom threequel into theaters on October 25.