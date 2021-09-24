Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Teases Eddie and Venom's Relationship in Sequel

✖

In a new breakdown of the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer from director Andy Serkis, explained to fans what they can expect from the relationship between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the Venom symbiote bonded with him in the upcoming movie. Describing it as the "Odd Couple stage" of their relationship, fans likely got a little hint of it from the chaotic, energetic interplay between man and alien beast. In the first movie, the pair struggled to get along, and Eddie spent much of the movie wanting to get rid of Venom. Now, though, it seems like they've come to a kind of agreement.

Heck, he's even able to convince Venom not to eat the woman who runs the bodega down the street. Much to her relief and, it appears, profound confusion when Eddie finds himself arguing with the symbiote about the lack of chocolate at the store.

"They are now what is, in effect, the Odd Couple stage of their relationship," Serkis told IGN. "They've been together for... a year and a half, say, since the last story. And they're figuring out how to be with each other. And it's like living with this maniac toddler. Eddie is really struggling. He can't concentrate. He's trying to get on with work. And he, of course, only thinks about himself anyway, on the whole....So having this other being in a small space in his little flat, it's like looking into kind of a weird, screwed-up mirror version of himself. And Venom of course feels trapped, because he can't leave Eddie's body unless he has his permission. And when they go out, the deal is - you live in my body, you live by my rules. And we're under threat. We're in a dangerous position here. We've got to keep quiet. And nobody must know because of all the things that happened in the last story, if people find out and get a grip of what's going on then we'll both be hauled into Area 51 and examined."

You can check out what little official synopsis we have yet below.

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be in theaters on September 24.