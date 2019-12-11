Vin Diesel Reveals Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Release Date Announcement Day

The Fast & Furious franchise has never been bigger, and thankfully it won’t be too long before we get to see a new entry in the franchise. The anticipated Fast & Furious 9 will be hitting next year, and now thanks to star Vin Diesel we know when we will get the first trailer for it. Diesel took to Instagram to announce when we will learn the big date for the trailer, and it’s right around the corner. Fans will find out when the new trailer will drop on December 18th, and hopefully, it means we’ll get the actual trailer before the end of the new year, because what better way to celebrate the holidays than with fast cars and crazy action, right?

Diesel posted an image from an upcoming ICON cover shoot with the caption “Fast 9 trailer will be released next month… the exact day will be announced on the 18th of this month. Wow. Everyone is so excited for you all to see it!!! Here is a one of the images from Friday’s ICON cover photo shoot. @MSchwartzPhoto and @jasonrembert #Fast92020 #Fatherhood #blessed #Icon #Lovetoyouall #Pauline”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the photo below.

The franchise last left off with Fate of the Furious, at least regarding the main story. That’s where fans met Charlize Theron’s villainous Cipher, who kidnapped Dominic Toretto’s son and his mother. The son would survive the whole ordeal after Toretto and his team managed to take Cipher down, but Cipher survived as well, and she is supposedly returning in Fast and Furious 9.

As we’ve seen in previous films though, she might not be returning as a villain. The franchise has a history of redeeming their villains (just look at the Shaw family for proof), but maybe she will stick to her villainous ways.

Fast & Furious 9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole, and will be directed by Justin Lin.

Fast & Furious 9 will hit theaters on May 22nd, 2020.