Violent Night and Nobody Sequels Get Exciting Filming Updates

Silent Night's sequel and Nobody 2 got some positive updates from producer Kelly McCormick. Collider talked to the creative team behind these two fan-favorites. It seems like both of the sequels are well-underway. Bob Odenkirk and David Harbour are still welcome sights for fans at the movie theater. Right now McKormick and David Leitch are getting ready to release The Fall Guy into the world. But, things are speeding along on Silent Night and Nobody follow-ups. Both Odenkirk and Harbour are "fired up" to get things started. Fans can expect some news about Nobody 2 as early as the end of this year! Check out what they had to say down below!

"We are planning on returns to those universes," McCormick revealed. "Hopefully, honestly, even potentially end of this year for Nobody 2 and, beginning of next year for Violent Night 2, if we can find time in everybody's busy schedules. But the development's going super well and everybody's really, really excited about moving those worlds forward."

What's Going On With Violent Night 2?

2022 saw Violent Night released to general acclaim from audiences. As a by-the-numbers action movie starring Santa Claus, this one had seasonal potential written all over it. The action being so fun to witness had to help as well. While the sequel was confirmed in early 2023, the writers strike slowed down development on the follow-up. In the fall of last year, David Harbour addressed Violent Night 2 and how it was going so far. He told Collider that things were looking better after those strikes ended.

Harbour shared, "Before the writers' strike there was, you know, maybe something that came in. We'll have to see where it fits if they can resolve all these labor issues. If the studios would please go to the table and end these labor issues, we could shoot all kinds of things I'd love to give to the people! But yes, we're in process."

Nobody 2 Is On The Horizon

(Photo: Universal)

For Nobody, it seems like its been even longer in the hopper. The movie came out in 2021, while theaters really didn't present a viable option for most projects. Like a lot of films released during that period, it's had a massive life on streaming services. Also worth noting, Nobody doesn't cost the kind of wild money that a lot of blockbusters cost nowadays. Back when the movie released, wirter Derek Kolstad and Bob Odenkirk were already talking sequels.

"Even before the first one started shooting, we would riff on it," Kolstad told Empire Magazine back then. "Like, 'Where can we go? What can we do?' It's a joy because I really do believe that the best idea wins, and when you are imagining when you're 11 years old, hanging out on the playground or wandering about with your buddies, playing video games and you go, 'You know what would be cool? Is if Boba Fett fought so-and-so.' That's where we are with Nobody 2."

"More importantly, everyone encouraged everyone to paint themselves in the corner and then lean on everyone else to find their way out, so that you have something where you're like, 'I don't care if anyone refers to anything I've ever written as a guilty pleasure because those are my favorite fucking movies," he continued.

