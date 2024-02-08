Bob Odenkirk to Star in Normal From Nobody Writer

Bob Odenkirk is back with a new movie called Normal. The Nobody star is reunited with that movie’s writer Derek Kolstad. This time around, Odenkirk stars in an action thriller that’s currently being shopped around buyers in Berlin next week. The Hollywood Reporter says that Ben Wheatley is attached to direct. Wheatley’s last couple of projects include Meg 2: The Trench and Free Fire. In Normal, Odenkirk is being thrust back into the welcome role of an unlikely action star. Kolstad describes his collaborator as, “the substitute teacher of the sheriff world.” So, if you liked Nobody, there’s going to be some real thrills here for you.

When THR asked Odenirk about the movie, he sounded very energized by the prospect. “The story has a quality to it that I don’t think I’ve seen in an action movie in forever,” Odenkirk offered. He also compared Normal to the “early Bourne movies.” The Better Call Saul star also alluded to an “M. Night Shyamalan level of suspense and mystery.” All of that is intriguing, but fans will have to wait to see this movie in action. When a town named Normal is left without a protector, it’s up to a man named Ulysses to set things right.

Nobody 2 Is Coming

Odenkirk’s partnership with Kolstad has been well-documented. Both the actor and the writer really want that sequel. The Better Call Saul star talked to Empire Magazine about the prospects for Nobody 2. It really seems to help that the response to the first movie was overwhelmingly positive. Still, these things can take a while to come together because of the rigors of Hollywood.

“We are working on making that happen,” Odenkirk explained to the publication. “Universal has been very upbeat and welcoming. Derek and I have talked story. It’s not a sure thing yet, but we’re working on it. I think the signs point to yes.”

Whats’s On Tap For Nobody 2?

Nobody was such a big hit that Bob Odenkirk and writer Derek Kolstad have been thinking about a sequel since the first one was in production. They knew they had a very nice little action franchise in waiting here and didn’t want to stop the bus before they reached a couple more trips back to this world. ComicBook.com talked to Kolstad a while ago about their plans for a sequel.

“Even before the first one started shooting, we would riff on it,” the writer said of the possibility of a sequel. “Like, ‘Where can we go? What can we do?’ It’s a joy because I really do believe that the best idea wins, and when you are imagining when you’re 11 years old, hanging out on the playground or wandering about with your buddies, playing video games and you go, “You know what would be cool? Is if Boba Fett fought so-and-so.” That’s where we are with Nobody 2.”

“More importantly, everyone encouraged everyone to paint themselves in the corner and then lean on everyone else to find their way out, so that you have something where you’re like, ‘I don’t care if anyone refers to anything I’ve ever written as a guilty pleasure because those are my favorite fucking movies,” he added.

Kolstad concluded his thought by adding, “With Nobody 2, 3, 4, or however they want to do, it’s going to be Bob Odenkirk bringing a soul and levity to a character that oftentimes is just simply a faceless denizen of badass-dom. What he brings to it is love and hope and joy and that frailty of the smirk. Dude, I want to do this one forever. I know we always say those in the press but, God damn it, this is true.”

