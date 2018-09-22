Walt Disney World Resort Announces 19 New Experiences for 2019

The Walt Disney World Resort announced 19 new and limited-time experiences to premiere at the world famous theme park destination in 2019, including experiences inspired by The Incredibles and The Lion King.

Mickey Mouse, who celebrates his 90th birthday in November, headlines Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Celebration at Magic Kingdom Park, an all-new music and dance show. Also headed to the iconic theme park is the Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party, which will see the mousy couple and their famous friends dance with guests in front of Cinderella Castle to the tune of live singers, who belt out new spins on classic Mickey Mouse Club songs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Magic Kingdom Park, the centerpiece of the Walt Disney World Resort, will also celebrate Mickey and Minnie through song, courtesy of live Main Street performers The Dapper Dans. Guests can also indulge in specially-created Mickey-and Minnie-themed food and merchandise park wide.

Over in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, home to the recently opened Toy Story Land, will transform Pixar Place into a Municiberg city block — the metropolis protected by the superhero Parr family in The Incredibles and Incredibles 2.

The end of the block will host a party held in honor of the super-heroic deeds of meet-and-greet favorites Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible and Frozone. Also available for fabulous photos, darling, is incomparable super suit designer Edna Mode, a newer character encounter who has since established a special location on Pixar Place showcasing some of her finest creations — all without capes, of course.

Walt Disney Presents, a self-guided multimedia gallery tour located in the Animation Courtyard, will also open the door to the monster world allowing guests to meet scare professionals Mike and Sulley from Monsters, Inc.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will get wild as it celebrates the 25th anniversary of beloved animated classic The Lion King with the Hakuna Matata Dance Party on Discovery Island, hosted by the lovably jaded Timon and the wise Rafiki. July sees the release of the theatrical release of the new live-action re-imagining of The Lion King, directed by Iron Man‘s Jon Favreau and starring Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé as Nala.

Simba, Timon, Pumbaa and their jungle friends will also star in special three-dimensional photo opportunities throughout Disney’s Animal Kingdom, re-creating scenes from the 1994 film.

Early in 2019, the Epcot International Festival of the Arts returns January 18 — February 25, allowing guests to indulge in world-class culinary, visual and performing arts. The event brings with it the expansion of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series to seven days a week, allowing for more live Disney musical magic.

The Walt Disney World Resort will race into spring with new show experience Ka-Chow! Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, inspired by Disney-Pixar’s hit Cars franchise. Guests will learn from veteran racer Lightning in a face-to-face experience before meeting #95’s fast friend Cruz Ramirez.

The fun-filled 2019 lineup comes after the Walt Disney World Resort opened its acclaimed Toy Story-themed expansion in June.