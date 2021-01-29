WandaVision Creator Is “Thrilled” By Fan Reaction to the Marvel Studios Series

✖

WandaVision’s creator is thrilled by the fan reaction to the Marvel series so far. It’s been astounding how big the Disney+ bet was on these weekly original programs. But, so far things have gone just fine for Marvel with WandaVision. Jack Schaeffer talked to The Hindustan Times about the show and how fans have taken to the sitcom-styled shenanigans so quickly. It’s not hard to see why, the format has evolved a lot over the years. (Something that WandaVision clearly delights in highlighting, and there’s surely more to come…) Regardless of that fact, it has to feel good to see the Internet buzzing with memes about your show before 9 am every Friday for an entire Spring. For Schaeffer though, there is still a bit of trepidation because she knows that Marvel fans can be quite demanding when it comes to certain characters.

“I’m thrilled by the fan reaction and the fan engagement. I keep saying that every Thursday feels like Christmas Eve now,” Schaeffer revealed. “I just can’t wait for the episodes to drop. I am jittery, I am nervous. I think the fans care so much and I am always afraid that they won’t be satisfied, but I know what’s coming. And, I think everyone is going to be excited.”

In another conversation, the showrunner talked to ComicBookMovie about the challenges that a series like WandaVision presents from a creative standpoint. Drawing down Wanda’s life and interior feelings differs from the writer’s previous work on Captain Marvel or Black Widow.

"With all of the characters in the MCU that I’ve been lucky enough to write for, my goal is always to understand them as fully as possible and I think with Carol Danvers and Natasha, a lot of that writing - they’re so clever and the quips and they’re both so confident," Schaeffer said. "Carol has so much swagger and Natasha can hang with the boys - all of that is so much fun to write and what was different about Wanda and what I kind of hadn’t done before - she’s quite a serious character. She speaks plainly, there’s not a lot of artifice to her and I think, in a little way, there’s a bit of a blank slate that made it fun to insert her in a sitcom world, but her seriousness, her gravity is kind of beguiling. I’m used to writing sassier, funnier characters, and to be authentic with her, in her pain and in her trauma, was a really fulfilling experience."

