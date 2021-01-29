Agnes Actor Kathryn Hahn: WandaVision Takes Marvel Fans on a Twisty Trip Full of Surprises

✖

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn can neither confirm nor deny the classified identity of neighbor Agnes, or if she has a secret identity at all, but teases Marvel franchise fans are in for a "multi-level trip" when the show's secrets are revealed. Amid speculation that "Agnes" is a portmanteau disguising her real name — that of a classic Marvel Comics character with ties to the Scarlet Witch and the Fantastic Four — a trailer for Friday's Episode 4 fueled those theories over a suspiciously missing ID. S.W.O.R.D. is keeping tabs on the residents of Westview, but the shadowy surveillance operation seems unable to locate a driver's license confirming Agnes' identity:

"I can safely say that there are so many levels of surprises, and so many layers, that people will not see coming," Hahn told TVLine. "I am just so excited for fans — and people that are new to this world — to go on the ride. It's just a real, multi-level trip, and I'm so excited for people to go on the journey."

Before co-star Elizabeth Olsen teased a major shift in Episode 4, and Teyonah Parris promised answers to the many burning questions raised by the slowly unfolding mystery of WandaVision, Hahn told Entertainment Tonight she's aware of fan theories swirling around Agnes:

"This is my foray into the MCU world, and these fans are incredible and really passionate," Hahn said. "I mean passionate, and are so creative and have so many [theories]. I've heard some of the theories, and it's awesome. It's really incredible."

As a new player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hahn said she was careful not to "pull a Ruffalo" — referring to infamously loose-lipped Avengers star Mark Ruffalo.

"You know what? I am learning to be a fantastic secret-keeper. It turns out I am really turning out to be a fantastic secret-keeper," Hahn said. "I remember when Mark, sweet Ruffalo, didn't he get busted for [spoilers]? (laughs) I was like, 'I do not want to pull a Ruffalo! I am really gonna zip it up.'"

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

