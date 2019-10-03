Spider-Man Meme Perfectly Sums Up JK Simmons Return as J. Jonah Jameson

Spider-Man is back after Disney and Sony came to an agreement, and fans are excited about the future of the franchise. One small problem waiting for Peter Parker in the next film is how he’s going to deal with J. Jonah Jameson now that the entire world knows his secret. One fan on Reddit tried to encapsulate how fans felt about having the character included in this newest trilogy.

The meme has a picture of J.K. Simmons laughing in costume and text under that reads: “When you own a role so much that the first reboot doesn’t show your character and the second reboot straight up brings you back.” The feeling is really true, Simmons injected Jameson with a ton of life and he’s a very memorable part of Sam Rami’s Spider-Man films. But, everything isn’t exactly the same for the character in this recent film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with Jameson popping up on every screen in New York as the operator of TheDailyBugle.net. Then the huckster divulges Spider-Man’s secret identity for the world to see. Co-writer Chris McKenna told the New York Times that the ideas “came together pretty quickly,” once they came to the conclusion of having Peter Parker’s double life exposed.

“I don’t know if it was [director Jon] Watts or someone else who said, ‘It should be the Daily Bugle, and it should be J. Jonah Jameson.’ That idea has been lingering around since Homecoming: How do we insert our new version of J. Jonah?”

Erik Sommers and his co-writer initially considered having Mysterio expose Spider-Man during the London battle in the chaos of the finale. But, the ending was changed to preserving some shock for that instantly memorable mid-credits scene.

“There had already been some interest in possibly using J.K. Simmons when we brought J. Jonah back, so once it was decided that we were going to reveal Peter’s identity at the very end instead of the final battle, it all fell into place very naturally that J. Jonah would be involved,” Sommers said.

Quentin Beck has been a master of deception the entire film. “People, they need to believe… nowadays, they’ll believe anything,” Beck says to the hero with his dying words. The creative team felt that a Jameson inspired by conspiracy theory websites was a natural extension of that unreliable information plot they were building.

“Something that had been floating through this entire movie was the idea of ‘fake news’ and how can you believe everything you see?” McKenna continued.

“It’s a little less comic-book — we’re taking him in a slightly different direction. But we’re excited that if this continues on and we get to work on the next one, hopefully, it’ll involve a lot of J.K.”