WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Hopes to Return For Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

After joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn "would love to" return to the animated Spider-Verse. Hahn voices inflatable-armed supervillain and Alchemax scientist Olivia Octavius, an alternate universe Doctor Octopus, who is thwarted by Spider-people from across the multiverse in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. After working with the Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) to create a Super-Collider capable of accessing parallel dimensions — a device meant to allow the crime lord to reunite with his dead wife and son — Octavius appears to die when she's hit by a truck while battling a pair of Spider-Men (Shameik Moore and Jake Johnson) and Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld).

Asked by Collider if she's returning for Spider-Verse 2, Hahn said, "Not that I've heard, but I would love to. But not that I've heard. Who knows? [The first one] is amazing. I'm so proud of that thing."

The sequel from director Joaquim Dos Santos (Justice League Unlimited, Avatar: The Last Airbender) and screenwriter David Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) utilizes "groundbreaking art techniques" that make the Academy Award-winning first movie "look quaint," according to returning producer Christopher Miller.

Plot details remain under wraps, but Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal revealed Spider-Verse 2 would highlight a romance between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy that was hinted at in the first movie. Asked to reveal which villains might appear in Spider-Verse 2, Miller and Phil Lord told ComicBook.com about a desire to use the Rhino, who "feels like the Bebop and Rocksteady [from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles] for the Spider-Man world."

"I think there's a bunch, and I don't want to say too much because there's a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now, and it's really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven't seen before or have something interesting thematic to say," Miller said in 2018.

"I have to think about that," Lord added. "That's a good question that we haven't been asked before, which is why we're sitting here going, 'We don't have a good [answer].' We are like, 'Oh, wow. We're about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.'"

Hahn now appears as "nosy neighbor" Agnes in WandaVision, the first original series from Marvel Studios now airing on Disney+. Sony Pictures has scheduled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 for theatrical release on October 7, 2022.