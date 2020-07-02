Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Producer Teases "Groundbreaking" Art for the Sequel

✖

After delighting countless fans and winning an Academy Award, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse still remains a beloved part of the comic book movie world. A sequel to the film has been officially in the works for quite some time now, and fans have been excited to see how it continues its unique sense of style and mind-boggling aesthetics. If a new tweet from one of the film's producers is any indication, it seems like the film won't just continue those things -- it might outdo them. On Wednesday, Chris Miller took to Twitter to tease that the development of "groundbreaking art techniques" on the sequel are going to make the first movie "look quaint".

The development of new groundbreaking art techniques being done for the next Spider-Verse movie are already blowing me away. It’s going to make the first movie look quaint — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) July 1, 2020

Given how many surprising tactics were used on the first Spider-Verse movie - with Sony even trying to patent some of them last year - Miller's words are certainly surprising. It's no secret that the first film was a pretty ambitious effort, which apparently led to a unique collaboration behind the scenes.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Details surrounding Spider-Verse 2 are largely under wraps, outside of the fact that the film will most likely see the return of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). And according to Miller and his fellow producer Phillip Lord, countless other versions of Spider-Man could also factor into the project.

"I think there's a bunch [of possible characters], and I don't want to say too much because there's a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now." Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "And it's really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven't seen before or have something interesting thematic to say."

"I have to think about that," Lord added. "That's a good question that we haven't been asked before, which is why we're sitting here going, 'We don't have a good [answer]. We are like, 'Oh, wow. We're about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.'"

Are you excited to see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is expected to land in theaters on October 7, 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.