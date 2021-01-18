WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn on Keeping Marvel Spoilers a Secret: “I Didn’t Want to Pull a Ruffalo”

✖

WandaVision star and newest Marvel secret-keeper Kathryn Hahn says she was careful not to "pull a Ruffalo," referring to often loose-lipped Avengers star Mark Ruffalo. The Hulk actor, who once inadvertently live-streamed parts of Thor: Ragnarok before going on to spoil both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, is a notoriously poor secret-keeper. Ruffalo's most infamous blunder came when he told Good Morning America that "everybody dies" in Infinity War — some nine months before Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped away half of all life in the universe. Now that she's playing a character with a suspected secret identity, Hahn reveals how she's handling Marvel secrets:

"You know what? I am learning to be a fantastic secret-keeper. It turns out I am really turning out to be a fantastic secret-keeper," Hahn told Entertainment Tonight. "I remember when Mark, sweet Ruffalo, didn't he get busted for [spoilers]? (laughs) I was like, 'I do not want to pull a Ruffalo! I am really gonna zip it up.'"

Asked who in her life most pries for spoilers, Hahn said, "I have a couple of friends that are real deep comic book aficionados, that have really, really, really wanted to know. And I have had to run a real tight ship. Because they come towards with me that extra glass of wine (laughs). I was just like, 'No! I see right through that. No.'"

Hahn plays Agnes, a nosy neighbor-type living next door to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). But there are growing suspicions Agnes isn't who she purports to be, with many theorizing "Agnes" is a portmanteau for a classic Marvel Comics character with ties to the Scarlet Witch.

"This is my foray into the MCU world, and these fans are incredible and really passionate," Hahn said. "I mean passionate, and are so creative and have so many [theories]. I've heard some of the theories, and it's awesome. It's really incredible."

Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo previously revealed how they managed Marvel spoilers, explaining that their famously secretive productions can help their actors:

"It's very hard not to talk about this stuff because you live with it for so long and you live with it so deeply. We have developed a process where you take pressure off of people by letting them know less," Anthony Russo said about Ruffalo in 2018. "It's less responsibility they have to edit themselves, so we've developed an elaborate process by which we try to only let people know what they absolutely need to know. And it makes a little bit easier for them to edit themselves."

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

