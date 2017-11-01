Warner Bros. “Reviewing Situation” After Brett Ratner Sexual Harassment Claims

In the wake of several women coming out about sexual harassment from Brett Ratner, Warner Bros. is trying to figure out its next move.

Ratner currently has a first-look deal with Warner Bros. but is also a partner in the RatPac-Dune Entertainment financing deal. That includes a number of Warner Bros. films, which includes Wonder Woman. After the report from the Los Angeles Times revealed allegations from six actresses about dealings with Ratner, the studio released an official statement.

“We are aware of the allegations in the LA Times and are reviewing the situation,” said a Warners spokesperson.

Warner Bros. is also reportedly reviewing Ratner’s office situation on the lot, as he currently occupies the plum offices.

The report includes allegations from Natasha Henstridge, Katherine Towne, Olivia Munn, Jamie Ray Newman, Eri Sasaki, and Jorina King, who all have had various encounters with Ratner over the years. Most of them were at private parties or industry events, like in the case of Natasha Henstridge.

Henstridge told the Times of an event in the 1990s. She was watching a movie with several friends at Brett Ratner’s house but had fallen asleep. When she woke up she realized the others had left. When she went to leave, Ratner blocked the door and began touching himself.

“He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me,” she said. “At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.”

Stories of requesting sex or other things in bathrooms is common amongst the accounts, but Ratner’s attorney has disputed these claims.

Several of Ratner’s assistants have come to his defense, saying they never witnessed any type of sexual harassment behavior while they were working for him. His attorney Martin Singer also released an official statement on the allegations.

“I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer said. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

More on the situation as it develops.

