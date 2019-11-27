Watch Jack Black and Karen Gillan Sing Britney Spears on the Jumanji Press Tour

The star-studded cast of Jumanji: The Next Level are currently on their global press tour for the film and based on their Instagram posts, it looks like they’re all having a fun time. The cast has already shared a lot of fun photos and stories of their outings, and the latest post from Karen Gillan proves the cast’s good times are still going strong. The video shows her and Jack Black attempting to fool the Shazam app by doing their best Britney Spears impressions. While the app may have won in the end, their attempts were still pretty impressive.

View this post on Instagram Trying to beat Shazam with @jackblack #jumanjithenextlevel A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on Nov 26, 2019 at 8:45am PST

“Trying to beat Shazam with @jackblack #jumanjithenextlevel,” Gillan wrote.

“Impossible,” Black added.

Many fans commented on the post, too:

“Amazing,” @mranil07 wrote.

“I thought she was spot on. Shazam is broken,” @tiffseavy added.

“Omg please do this for more songs. Also: voice is 🔥,” @wolfazord replied.

In addition to Black and Gillan, the new Jumanji will also see the return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and the previous film’s cast of teens (Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff). The franchise’s newcomers include Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez.

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise and seemed excited about what’s to come.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.