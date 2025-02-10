Watch All the Trailers That Aired During Super Bowl 2025

Blockbuster movie season is kicking off early. Even before the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles took the field at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during the Super Bowl on Sunday, fans tuning in to the big game got pre-game previews of some of 2025’s most anticipated titles, including Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World (Feb. 14) and Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 racing movie F1 (June 27).

Huddle up and watch all the movie trailers and teasers that aired during Super Bowl LIX here, from big game spots for Novocaine and Smurfs to intense new footage from F1 to Jurassic World Rebirth, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, and more:

Captain America: Brave New World

In Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Ross (Harrison Ford). With his partner the Falcon (Danny Ramirez), the winged Avenger must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind — Samuel Sterns, the big-brained Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) — has the entire world seeing red. Also starring Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, with Giancarlo Esposito and Liv Tyler, the new Captain America movie soars into theaters Feb. 14.

Play video

F1

From the filmmakers behind Top Gun: Maverick comes F1, starring Oscar winner Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) as a former driver who returns to Formula 1 alongside Damson Idris (Snowfall) as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Top Gun 2) and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (Days of Thunder), Kosinski, Pitt, and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, the Grand Prix-shot film races into theaters on June 27.

Play video

Novocaine

When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, everyman Nate turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back. Directed by Significant Other filmmakers Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, the action-comedy stars Jack Quaid (The Boys, My Adventures with Superman), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Ray Nicholson (Smile 2), and Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home) is “numbing soon” to theaters on March 14.

Play video

Smurfs

She’s always looked good in blue. Grammy winner, Oscar nominee, and 2023 Super Bowl halftime performer Rihanna voices Smurfette in the CG-animated/live-action hybrid reboot of the Smurfs, which follows the little blue creatures on a mission into the real world to save Papa Smurf from the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel. Smurfs also stars a voice cast that includes James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

Play video

Jurassic World Rebirth

As a new Jurassic era begins, survival is a long shot. Five years after the events of 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, covert operations expert Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), her trusted right-hand Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), and paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) are sent on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the most dangerous dinosaurs inhabiting island that served as the research facility for the original Jurassic Park in 1993. Also starring Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the new Jurassic World movie roars into theaters on July 2.

Play video

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to watch the final trailer for the eighth and final Mission: Impossible movie. Tom Cruise returns as IMF Agent Ethan Hunt in the sequel to 2023’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, alongside Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, and Angela Bassett. M:I 8 opens May 23.

Play video

Lilo & Stitch: Stitch Runs Loose at the Big Game

Just before kickoff, the blue-furred, koala-like alien Experiment 626, a.k.a. Stitch, caused chaos on the field. After literally crashing the big game, Stitch shouts into a microphone: “Meega, nala kweesta!” A reimagining of the 2002 animated movie, the live-action Lilo & Stitch is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) and stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch, and a cast that includes Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, with Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis. Lilo & Stitch surfs into theaters May 23.

Play video

How to Train Your Dragon

Directed by Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, the live-action reimagining returns to rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations. Hiccup (Mason Thames) is the first Viking not to kill a dragon and befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader. Also starring Nico Parker as Astrid, Nick Frost as Gobber, and Gerard Butler as Chief Stoick the Vast, the live-action How to Train Your Dragon flies into theaters June 13.

Play video

Thunderbolts*

Not super. Not heroes. They’re the Thunderbolts: Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Robert “Bob” Reynolds/the Sentry (Lewis Pullman). “The Avengers are not coming,” says CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). “Who will keep the American people safe?” Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* strikes theaters May 2.

Play video

M3GAN 2.0

She’s back to slay the A.I. game. From producers James Wan (Saw, Insidious) for Atomic Monster and Jason Blum (Halloween, Wolf Man) for Blumhouse, the sequel sees roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) and her niece Cady (Violet McGraw) resurrect the killer Model 3 Generative Android — M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) — after a powerful defense contractor steals the technology to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno), the ultimate killer infiltration spy. With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma is forced to upgrade M3GAN and make her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I bitch is about to meet her match when M3GAN 2.0 dances into theaters on June 27.

Play video

