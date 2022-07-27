Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Gets New Poster and Release Date

The Roku Channel has not only revealed the official poster for the upcoming Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, but also announced the release date for the Daniel Redcliffe-starring comedy. Loosely based on the life of the Grammy-winning fan-favorite artist, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will premiere exclusively on The Roku Channel on Friday, November 4, 2022. The former Harry Potter actor stars in the role of the accordion playing parody artist, flanked by Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey, Toby Huss and Julianne Nicholson as Yankovic's parents, and Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento

Yankovic co-wrote the script for the movie alongside Eric Appel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl) who will also direct. The movie got its start years ago with a viral Funny Or Die video of the same name, a fake teaser trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story that parodied other musician biopics. Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul played Yankovic in the original viral video and was all set to make a cameo in the new film before a positive COVID-19 test forced him to sit it out.

"When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule," Yankovic previously said of the film. "And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

(Photo: The Roku Channel)

"It was honestly one of the most fun jobs I've ever done," Radcliffe previously told GMA about playing Yankovic. "If you can't have fun making the Weird Al movie, what are you doing with your life? I'm really excited for people to see it. He's the best. I know everyone says this about him, but it's so lovely to meet somebody that you look up to and you know as a hero to so many people, and to have them just be kind and fun and sweet. I can now go to my grave saying that I've had accordion lessons with Weird Al."

The Roku Channel's official description for the film reads: "Daniel Radcliffe is "Weird" Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him. With Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and an A-list cast of thousands their agents won't let us reveal."