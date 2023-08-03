Wes Anderson's Asteroid City Gets Digital and Blu-ray Release Date

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Asteroid City is the latest film from Wes Anderson, who is known for directing films such as The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and many more. The new movie was released in theaters in May and earned $47 million worldwide after taking about $25 million to make. If you missed the film on the big screen, it will be available digitally starting August 11th and is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on August 15th

Asteroid City has an expansive cast that includes Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revelori, Margot Robbie, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Rita Wilson, and Jeff Goldblum.

Asteroid City Bonus Features:

The Making of Asteroid City - "With Wes Anderson as your guide, take a personal tour behind the scenes of Asteroid City and get insider's access into set creation, performer preparation, music rehearsals and more."

Jason Schwartzman Talks Working With Wes Anderson:

Jason Schwartzman has been working with Wes Anderson for over 25 years, first starring in Rushmore in 1998. Speaking to ComicBook.com at the Asteroid City press junket, Schwartzman talked about his time working with the director.

"One thing that's the same is, on Rushmore, there's a scene where I drive a go-kart, and we were shooting it that day, and he drove up next to me on this go-kart was like, 'Follow me,' and he took off in this go-kart, and I was like, 'Oh, s--t. Okay,'" Schwartzman recalled. "We left the set and everyone's like, 'Where are they going?' We drove all around. We raced all around Houston. He was dying laughing, and I could see this joy on his face. He loves to be part of this. He loves to be in the movie. That a prop is not just a prop, it's a thing you can get in and be in and feel."

"He has that still with every [project]," Schwartzman continued. "The sense of just sheer exuberance and there's no other place he'd rather be. I think the only difference is like now he doesn't have to steal a go-kart to go have it. You just have to borrow a golf cart and just drive down Asteroid City Way."

Asteroid City will be available digitally starting August 11th and is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on August 15th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.