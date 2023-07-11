Asteroid City's Stephen Park Reflects on Second Experience of Working With Wes Anderson (Exclusive)

Wes Anderson continues to create some of the most unique motion pictures in Hollywood today. The critically-acclaimed director broke onto the scene with 1996's Bottle Rocket but truly began to define his style come the 2010s. Projects like The Grand Budapest Hotel and The French Dispatch especially emphasized Anderson's distinct color palette, blocking, and overall tone. This summer's Asteroid City echoed those aforementioned qualities and even utilized a number of the same actors from his past projects. Regulars like Jason Schwartzman and Adrien Brody were expectedly back in action, while recent collaborators like Jeffrey Wright and Stephen Park were returning for just their sophomore Anderson installment.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Park compared his experience of working on The French Dispatch, his first time linking up with Anderson, to Asteroid City.

"Similarities is just his vision, his specificity, his attention to detail, and just the characters that he creates," Park said. "I mean, who else is going to create like [my character in The French Dispatch] Nescaffier? I mean, it's just like his imagination is just boundless. So that definitely is constant with him."

Regarding what was new on Asteroid City, Park noted it really only came down to the sets and the cast.

"The difference was just being in this environment, being in a desert that he created and the bright sunshine and just the cast, the cast that he brought together for this movie was just wonderful to be around everybody," Park continued. "Everybody was so great and kind and funny and generous."

Owen Wilson Responds to Asteroid City Exclusion

While Park is just beginning his tenure alongside Anderson, aforementioned names like Schwartzman and Brody have logged decades of work with the director. Alongside those names is Owen Wilson, as he has starred in five of Anderson's films.

"It's funny that you ask that because I loved, as a kid, the first kind of video game, Asteroids, that we would play at 7-11 in Dallas," Wilson told ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak when asked if he got FOMO for not doing Asteroid City. "And so I love that title, Asteroid City. Then I was driving with my kids to see the soccer game the other day and you see the billboards for it. It just seems to me, I don't know, it's something that makes me feel good because Wes is, his movies are very… They're particular. There's such a following and people get really excited. Makes me feel good about our culture."