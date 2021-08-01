Here's Everything Coming to Netflix this Week (Week of August 1)

The calendar officially reads August, and Netflix has a massive week up ahead. Sunday, the streamer added a healthy slate of licensed content from all corners of cinema. The genre fans, Christopher Nolan's Inception is likely the biggest addition of the week, jumping back to Netflix after having last appeared on Warner's HBO Max.

August 1st also has dozens of other additions, including anything from every season of 30 Rock to Paramount's highly controversial Team America: World Police. That's not to forget about other cult classics like Deep Blue Sea, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, or Pineapple Express.

That's not all, either. That platform has a decent amount of original properties due out this week, including three documentaries sprinkled throughout the week — Pray Away, Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord, and Cocaine Cowboys. Six additional televisions and two Netflix Films later, and there's something for everything going into the weekend.

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week.