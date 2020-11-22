Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of November 22)

Just like that, the last full week of November is upon us — and Netflix plans to take full advantage of the timing of the holidays. In just a few short weeks, Christmas will be upon us and the streamer is unveiling even more of its Christmas-related slate in the coming days. Leading the way is The Christmas Chronicles 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2018's beloved Christmas-time feature.

Then comes Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, a musical featuring the country icon herself. The baking competition Sugar Rush Christmas is then releasing its sophomore outing on Friday, as is Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.

Outside of Christmas-themed fare, Mosul — the war thriller from AGBO and the Russo Brothers — hits the service on Thursday. On the licensed front, Robert Rodriguez's Machete Kills also hits Netflix this week.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to the platform in the coming days!