Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of October 3)

It’s the first full week of October, and Netflix is planning on scaring the bejeebus out of you whenever it can. While the streamer does have plenty of stuff set for release this week across all genres — there’s at least something new being added every day this week, in fact — there is a horror tinge to the content output to fit right in line with spooky season.

On the licensed front, Insidious: Chapter 2 is the heavyweight of the season, finding itself on the service beginning Saturday, October 9th. When it comes to original programming, there are some other horror or thriller types set for release from There’s Someone Inside Your House on Wednesday to A Tale Dark & Grimm on Friday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see the entire list of things being added to Netflix this week.

Sunday, October 3

Scissor Seven, Season Three*

Upcoming Summer*

Monday, October 4

On My Block, Season Four*

Tuesday, October 5

Escape The Undertaker*

Wednesday, October 6





Bad Sport*

Baking Impossible*

The Blacklist, Season Eight

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of those Things

The Five Juanas*

Love is Blind: Brazil*

There’s Someone Inside Your House*

Thursday, October 7





The Billion Dollar Code*

Sexy Beasts, Season Two*

The Way of the Househusband: Season One, Part Two*

Friday, October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm*



Family Business: Season Three*

Grudge / Kin*

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister*

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle*

Pretty Smart*

Saturday, October 9

Blue Period*

Insidious: Chapter 2

*****

*Denotes Netflix Original