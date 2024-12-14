Where Is the Cast of How the Grinch Stole Christmas Now?

The holiday season at the end of the year is all about magic for a lot of people, not so much because of New Year’s, but because of Christmas. That’s been true for ages, and it’s no surprise that this has carried over into movies and TV, creating a tradition of festive-themed productions. Netflix rom-coms have become a big deal in streaming, along with exploring totally different genres like horror and R-rated films, but that doesn’t mean the classics are out of style. It’s still super common to cozy up on the couch with a blanket and some hot chocolate to watch Christmas classics like How The Grinch Stole Christmas! from the 2000s.

The movie didn’t exactly win over critics – but with audiences, it was a whole different story. When it comes to the green creature who hates Christmas, it’s hard for any of its versions not to leave a mark in history. It’s been over two decades since the live-action movie hit theaters, which makes a lot of people wonder: where’s the cast now? Some have obviously risen to even greater fame since then, while others have taken on a few projects here and there. So, where are they today?

Jim Carrey (The Grinch)

A generation knows Jim Carrey not just for playing the Grinch, but for his incredible run in comedy films. In 1994, he starred in three major hits like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Dumb and Dumber, and The Mask. From there, his career skyrocketed with films like Batman Forever (2005), The Cable Guy (1996), and Liar Liar (1997). But Carrey didn’t stick to comedy, and he proved his dramatic chops with The Truman Show (1998) and Man on the Moon (1999), earning awards for both.

One of his most celebrated works remains Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), a fan favorite to this day. Then came Bruce Almighty (2003), which took his fame to another level, followed by A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) and Yes Man (2008). The 2000s were undoubtedly a high point for Carrey, but as he began struggling with depression, things shifted. In 2018, he returned to TV with the series Kidding, though he didn’t leave movies entirely, joining the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. With the third movie set to release at the end of December, Carrey has hinted at retiring soon.

Taylor Momsen (Cindy Lou Who)

Taylor Momsen started out young in the industry, taking on roles in projects like We Were Soldiers, Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, Hansel & Gretel in 2002, and Paranoid Park in 2007. She was still exploring her options but solidified her presence in Hollywood when she landed the role of Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl (2007). However, her priorities shifted when she decided to pursue music, forming the band The Pretty Reckless in 2009. Her commitment to her music career was so strong that she once had to juggle her Gossip Girl filming schedule with a concert tour.

Since then, Momsen has stepped away from acting entirely, dedicating herself fully to music. It’s a path that’s paid off, with The Pretty Reckless releasing four albums and scoring seven chart-topping singles.

Christine Baranski (Martha May Whovier)

Christine Baranski is a familiar name to musical fans, having built a long and successful career in the genre. By the time she joined the cast of the live-action adaptation, she was already a seasoned actress, having won an Emmy for her role in the sitcom Cybill (1995). She went on to star in acclaimed TV series like The Good Wife (2009), The Big Bang Theory (2009), and The Good Fight (2017), but alongside her television success, Baranski also shone on Broadway, earning two Tony Awards for The Real Thing and Rumors.

Her talents extended to film as well. The veteran actress appeared in movie adaptations of Chicago in 2002, Mamma Mia! in 2008, and Into the Woods in 2014. Baranski remains active in the industry, having participated in recent projects like Nine Perfect Strangers (2024), and is currently starring in HBO’s The Gilded Age.

Jeffrey Tambor (Mayor Augustus May Who)

Jeffrey Tambor is another veteran who has continued his career in movies and TV long after How The Grinch Stole Christmas!. He became widely known for his work on the talk show The Larry Sanders Show (1992), before moving on to the critical and public success of Arrested Development (2003). Television became his main domain for many years, with roles in everything from animation dubbing to appearances in shows like Law & Order (2007), Entourage (2008), and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2008). However, it was his role in the award-winning Transparent (2014) that marked his big comeback – though it wasn’t without controversy. Despite winning two Emmys for his performance, he was later accused of sexual misconduct.

Tambor also has an extensive film career, with notable projects like There’s Something About Mary (1998), Hellboy (2004), The Hangover (2009), and The Death of Stalin (2017), besides voice acting in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004), Tangled (2010), and Trolls (2016). However, following the controversy surrounding his last series, he has been largely absent from new productions.

Bill Irwin (Lou Lou Who)

Before starring in How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Bill Irwin was a professional clown and had a strong background in theater. His transition into TV and film was gradual, but he landed significant roles, including on the beloved Sesame Street (1992). In 2005, he won a Tony Award for his performance in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and continued to make an impact in both TV and film with roles in Rachel Getting Married (2008), Interstellar (2014), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2013), and Legion (2017).

Irwin’s most recent work includes appearances in films like Irresistible (2020), Spoiler Alert (2022), Rustin (2023), and High Tide (2024). He also returned to the stage, starring in On Beckett this year, and is set to perform in the Broadway musical Eureka Day in 2025.

Molly Shannon (Betty Lou Who)

A household name in comedy, Molly Shannon made her mark on the iconic Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 2001, but she had already dipped her toes into other projects before that, including Twin Peaks (1991). With the release of Superstar (1999), she went on to land roles in much larger and popular productions like Will & Grace (1998), Sex and the City (1998), and The White Lotus (2021). She also appeared in franchises like The Santa Clause and Scary Movie. However, like Carrey, Shannon took a surprising turn by stepping away from comedy to explore more dramatic roles, such as in Marie Antoinette (2006) and Wild Nights With Emily (2018).

Today, her career is still on the rise, with standout performances in the series The Other Two (2019) and the Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated Only Murders in the Building (2021). She’s also confirmed for the upcoming film People We Meet on Vacation.

Mindy Sterling (Clair Nella Who)

Known for her role in the Austin Powers franchise, Mindy Sterling began her career in the 1980s. On television, she has had recurring and diverse roles in series and sitcoms like Nickelodeon’s iCarly (2007), Desperate Housewives (2004), and The Goldbergs (2013). She’s also made a mark in voice acting, lending her talents to popular animations such as Monsters University (2013), Batman and Harley Quinn (2017), and two films in the Despicable Me series. She even had a role in the 2018 animated version of The Grinch (2018).

Sterling’s most recent projects include Madagascar: A Little Wild (2020) and the independent sports drama Bobcat Moretti (2023).

Clint Howard (Bris Who)

Clint Howard worked on How the Grinch Stole Christmas! with his brother Ron Howard directing. His career began at a very young age with a role on the ’60s sitcom The Andy Griffith Show. He gained more recognition in the 1990s with films like The Waterboy (1998) and Apollo 13 (1995), but since then, his career has spanned a wide variety of roles. He has appeared in renowned productions such as Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), and in multiple series within the Star Trek franchise, including Deep Space Nine (1995), Enterprise (2002), Discovery (2018), and Strange New Worlds (2023). More recently, he appeared in Terrifier 3 (2024), and in the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

Anthony Hopkins (Narrator)

Not many people know this, but the narrator of the live-action Grinch was none other than Anthony Hopkins. By then, the actor had already been in a wide range of productions like A Bridge Too Far (1977), The Elephant Man (1980), and the film that really launched his career, The Silence of the Lambs (1991). He later went on to star in classics like Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Chaplin, and The Mask of Zorro. Hopkins quickly became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, earning nominations for major awards over the years and winning the Oscar twice.

After the Christmas movie, he went on to star in big projects across both film and TV, including Hannibal (2001), Alexander (2004), Hitchcock (2012), The Two Popes (2019), The Father (2020), the hit series Westworld (2016), and Marvel Studios’ Thor films. This year, the actor appeared in the drama These About to Die, the biblical epic Mary, and is gearing up for Eyes in the Trees.

Ron Howard (Director)

Director Ron Howard has a rich filmography. He started his directing career in 1977 with Grand Theft Auto, but his big break came in the 1990s with several Universal Pictures films like Parenthood (1989), Backdraft (1991), Far and Away (1992), and especially Apollo 13 (1995). He won his first Oscar for A Beautiful Mind in 2001, right after directing How the Grinch Stole Christmas!. Later, he helmed more famous productions like The Da Vinci Code trilogy and Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), which became a favorite among some fans of the famous franchise. This year, he worked on Eden, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, featuring Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, and Sydney Sweeney.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, but due to the Christmas season, it will also be shown on Peacock on special days.