Hot Frosty: Is Netflix’s Hit Christmas Rom-Com Getting a Sequel?

Christmas and movies go hand in hand on Netflix. Every year, the streaming service rolls out a lineup of holiday specials, and some of them end up being big hits. This year was no different with Hot Frosty, a rom-com that got a little creative with its story about a woman falling for a snowman which premiered on November 13th. On Rotten Tomatoes, it scored 85%, with critics praising its fun, feel-good vibe – just what people want during the holidays.

The film follows the story of Kathy (Lacey Chabert), a young widow working hard in a small town in the heart of the U.S. One night, she places a scarf on a snowman, accidentally bringing him to life as Jack (Dustin Milligan). The plot is packed with cliché scenes and dialogues, but maybe that’s exactly why its cozy vibe has made it one of the most-watched Christmas movies in the catalog so far. Which leaves one big question: could a sequel be on the way?

Could Hot Frosty Get a Sequel?

Warning: Spoilers below for Hot Frosty.

If there’s one thing Netflix does well, it’s listening to its audience – and when the feedback is positive, the results usually follow suit. Many times, movies or shows originally planned as one-offs have quickly been greenlit for sequels due to their popularity, like Nobody Wants This, for example. With the recent success of Hot Frosty, the chances of something similar happening seem pretty high.

So far, Netflix hasn’t commented on the possibility, but if you take a closer look at the plot, there’s definitely room for a sequel. Hot Frosty wraps up with the snowman Jack coming back to life after the small town rallies to get him out of jail, where he’s been locked up by the local police. However, things take a dramatic turn when he melts due to the high temperature inside the cell.

The happy ending shows Jack and Kathy together, but what about the movie’s central mystery? The idea is that Jack’s transformation into a real man is thanks to the magic of Christmas, which adds to the movie’s charm and lighthearted feel. But who built him? A sequel could easily dive into this, opening the door to explore his backstory. Plus, introducing new characters and showing the couple’s life as an actual couple would be an added bonus. Also, would Jack keep doing well? After all, by the end, he becomes human.

In an interview with Swooon, Dustin Milligan was asked if he’d be interested in a second film and whether there had been any talks about it. “Someone messaged me like, ‘You should do the sequel, and go to Hawaii’, not to spoil it for anybody, but I was thinking about that. I was like, ‘Oh, yes, a snowman in Hawaii. Why not? Sure,’” he said. The film ends with Jack and Kathy heading off on vacation to the place he always wanted to visit. “I’m happy to dive in and play with these people again. This is such a joy to get to really just have fun every day at work. So, if there could be more of that, then why not?” he added.

Why Did Hot Frosty Become Such a Hit on Netflix?

To give an idea of Hot Frosty‘s success, even Ryan Reynolds jumped in with a commercial referencing the movie. But the real reason behind this hit is worth thinking about, as it sheds light on people’s preferences when it comes to movie genres. The truth is, a large portion of the audience isn’t really into what are considered “silly movies,” as these tend to be light on substance. Christmas rom-coms, with their well-established formula, also have their critics. So, what makes them so popular?

The film made it as far as it did by presenting a story that taps into strong emotions. Viewers easily get swept up in the narrative of a conflict-free romance, which sparks either a sense of identification or a longing to experience that kind of reality. Besides, Christmas movies often carry lessons or messages, which makes them even more appealing. It’s basically the same feeling that “comfort movies” evoke, offering a sense of warmth and familiarity that people crave.

On top of that, there’s a whole aesthetic and energy that only the end of the year brings. When Hot Frosty introduces a protagonist who lives alone and meets someone who makes all the right choices to win her over, while also discovering the world in a pure, fresh way, it allows the viewer to tap into a sense of hope for change. After all, that’s what everyone craves as the year comes to a close – the possibility of a new beginning and a better future.

Hot Frosty is now streaming on Netflix.