New Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Trailer Teases Shadow and Gerald Robotnik’s Plans

A new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been released by Paramount. The movie’s second trailer gives us a closer look at the blue blur and friends, as well as the overall scale of threat they’ll be facing. The trailer arrives with just a few weeks to go before the movie’s release on December 20th. Viewers can get a better idea how Shadow’s backstory will play out in the movie, including some hints at what has happened to Maria Robotnik. We also get to hear more of Keanu Reeves’ take on Shadow, which alone is pretty exciting!

The new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 can be found below.

From everything shown thus far, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 seems to pick up largely where the previous film left off. At the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey) seemingly died, and Sonic and his newfound friends began to build a life on Earth with the Wachowski family. However, the movie’s stinger showed G.U.N. (the Guardian Units of Nations) rediscovering Shadow, who has been in stasis for many years. It looks like Shadow was able to escape containment, and Sonic and friends are now working with G.U.N. to prevent him from causing destruction. The first trailer hinted at a team-up between Sonic and Ivo Robotnik, but this trailer shows the villainous Eggman working right alongside Gerald and Shadow. And it also seems the combined threat could put the whole planet in danger!

One of the biggest questions ahead of the movie is just how closely it will follow the source material. That’s always a question for a movie based on a video game, but this case is a little unusual, as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 seems to retell Shadow’s origin from Sonic Adventure 2. That story was significantly darker than anything we’ve seen from the first two Sonic movies, especially when it comes to Shadow’s friendship with Maria Robotnik. Sonic fans have wondered if Maria’s final fate in the game will be the same in the movie, and how that might play out in a series aimed at all ages.

Whatever the case might be, it seems there’s a lot of anticipation for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The series has been hugely successful for Paramount, and the company seems to have big plans for future Sonic films. There’s already talk about a potential fourth Sonic movie, and even a spin-off featuring Shadow. Given Shadow’s overall popularity and the fact that Keanu Reeves is voicing him in the film (and even in some video game DLC), a spin-off is very easy to imagine. That could largely depend on reception to the new movie, so we’ll have to see how things play out next month.

